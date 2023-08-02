Tim Hortons® Raises $12.7 million from Camp Day Donations

Iconic coffee shop's campaign has now raised $250 million in its history and helped send more than 315,000 youth to Tims Camps for a life-changing experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hortons is proud to announce that with the support of Tims guests, restaurant owners, team members, and volunteers, this year's Camp Day campaign raised over $12.7 million that will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, with $900,000 coming from the United States.

Tim Hortons raised $12.7 million, including $900,000 from the U.S., to support Tim Hortons Foundations Camps through this year's Camp Day fundraiser.
Tim Hortons Camp Day has now raised approximately $250 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 315,000 underserved youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at Tims Camps. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners donate 100% of all hot and iced coffee purchases (excluding taxes) to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets and Donation Badges. Additionally, guests have a year-round opportunity to round up their orders on the Tims app with the difference going toward Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"Camp Day is an amazing team effort with our restaurant owners, team members, volunteers, and our generous guests all coming together to support youth empowerment through Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. I want to share my profound gratitude for everyone's involvement - thank you to those who participated and contributed to this year's Camp Day fundraiser!" said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

For more information about Tim Hortons, visit timhortons.com and follow Tim Hortons on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information about Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, including important charitable disclosures, visit timscamps.com.  

About Tim Hortons® 
Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com

About Tims Camps
Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps were established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential. A leader in the youth development industry, Tims® Camps deliver high-impact, camp-based experiential learning to youth from low-income households between the ages of 12 and 16 – an important developmental window that shapes who they'll become as adults. Through multi-year Summer, School, and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in post-secondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.

