Tim Hortons U.S. introduces Golden Cinnamon Cold Foam as part of spring menu

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Tim Hortons U.S. is welcoming spring with new beverage customization options, bakery additions, and seasonal favorites, led by the debut of Golden Cinnamon Cold Foam, a limited-time flavor designed to elevate any cold drink. Rolling out across U.S. restaurants, Golden Cinnamon Cold Foam adds a smooth layer of lightly spiced cinnamon sweetness to Cold Brew, Iced Coffee, Iced Lattes and Iced Matcha Lattes. Guests can also try the new Golden Cinnamon-flavored Iced Capp® as part of the seasonal lineup.

Launching today at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are new baked goods to savor including a Choco Chip Banana Bread Donuts, Choco Chip Banana Bread Timbits®, and Blueberry Cheesecake Mini Pastries. Beginning March 18, spring-themed bakery items will be available, including the Spring Chick Donut, Spring Egg Donut and the Timbits® Spring Bucket, filled with 30 Timbits® and designed for sharing and seasonal celebrations!

Cold beverages continue to be a major area of growth across the coffee category, and Tim Hortons U.S. is expanding its customization options to meet rising demand for flavor innovation and premium add-ons. "Spring is all about fresh starts and new flavors," said Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S. "Golden Cinnamon Cold Foam gives our guests an easy way to elevate their favorite iced beverage with a silky smooth layer of richness while enjoying their go-to drink."

New Bakery Additions Offer Comfort-Inspired Pairings

The bakery case is getting three new comfort-inspired additions:

Choco Chip Banana Bread* Donut

Choco Chip Banana Bread Timbits ®

Blueberry Cheesecake Mini Pastries

Inspired by familiar flavors, these additions create new pairing opportunities across breakfast and afternoon dayparts.

"We also can't wait for guests to try our new Choco Chip Banana Bread Donut and Choco Chip Banana Bread Timbit®, said Maria Posada. "It's our take on a classic flavor that feels cozy like a warm hug. And our new Blueberry Cheesecake Mini Pastries are the perfect pairing of deliciously flaky croissant dough with a creamy cheesecake and blueberry filling."

Protein Lattes Continue to Build Momentum

Building on its January introduction, Tim Hortons U.S. continues to spotlight its Protein Latte platform, offering guests a new way to enjoy their favorite espresso, matcha and chai lattes with added protein.

Created for busy mornings, Protein Lattes are more than just a wake-up call. As daily routines demand focus and momentum, Tim Hortons is reimagining the morning ritual with lattes that feel both comforting and satisfying. It's the coffee guests already love, now with an added twist that makes each sip feel a little more substantial.

Guests can customize their order with a high-protein blend of milk and whey across a variety of latte favorites, including:

Protein Latte (Up to 23g protein) – A creamy and energizing latte crafted with smooth espresso and a high-protein blend of milk and whey for a satisfying boost. Perfect for fueling your day with balanced flavor and strength in every sip.





Protein Matcha Latte (Up to 28g protein) – A vibrant fusion of premium matcha and a high-protein blend of milk and whey for a refreshing lift.





Protein Chai Latte (Up to 26g protein) – A warm, spiced blend of aromatic chai and a high-protein blend of milk and whey for comfort that powers you through. Indulge in cozy flavors while giving your body the fuel it needs.

By offering protein across multiple latte platforms, Tims continues to expand customization options and meets evolving guest preferences for convenience, balance, and variety.

Starting March 18, things get eggs-tra sweet at Tim Hortons U.S. with Limited- Time Baked Goods

Beginning March 18, spring-themed bakery items will be available, including the Spring Chick Donut, Spring Egg Donut and the Timbits® Spring Bucket, filled with 30 Timbits® and designed for sharing and seasonal celebrations!

Spring Chick Donut – Chick out this adorable donut to celebrate spring! Our super cute Spring Chick Donut is a fluffy yeast donut filled with vanilla-flavored fluff and decorated to resemble a spring chick in a nest of colorful rainbow sprinkles.





Spring Egg Donut – Our Spring Egg Donut is a fluffy yeast donut filled with velvety venetian cream and topped with a colorful design made of vanilla-flavored icing.





Timbits® Spring Bucket – It's an annual spring tradition – our Timbits Spring Bucket is back again with a new cute design! The Timbits Spring Bucket comes filled with 30 Timbits, perfect for sharing with family and friends – plus it can be refilled with Timbits in restaurants or used to collect Easter Eggs for just $6**!

Menu items are offered for a limited time at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants. Guests can order in restaurants, at the drive-thru, or through the Tim Hortons app.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

*NATURALLY FLAVORED

**Price may vary per location.

