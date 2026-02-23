Tim Hortons U.S. Roll Up To Win® promotion is back today through March 22

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The iconic Tim Hortons U.S. Roll Up To Win® promotion launches today through March 22 with a chance to win* amazing prizes including travel getaways, electronics, gift cards, and over 1 million Tims food and beverages, gift cards, and Tim Rewards points prizes. No purchase is necessary. See Official Rules for details.

WHAT IS TIM HORTONS ROLL UP TO WIN?

Back in 1986 – 40 years ago! – Tim Hortons launched its first Roll Up The Rim To Win® promotion as a "thank you" to its guests for their loyalty. Since then, the unique promotion has grown into an annual event that awards millions of prizes to Tims guests in the U.S. and Canada.

"Launching Roll Up To Win® every year continues to be a way for us to thank our loyal guests with a promotion that offers the chance to win all kinds of amazing prizes – from vacations to gift cards to really fun products that you'd love using every day," said Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing. "Plus, until March 22, every visit to Tims can offer a chance to celebrate everyday wins like a free coffee or donut to sweeten your day."

WHAT PRIZES ARE AVAILABLE TO BE WON THROUGH ROLL UP TO WIN?

Roll Up To Win offers more than 1 million Tim Hortons food and beverage prizes when guests roll in the Tims App or with a promotional cup. Tims Rewards members also have a chance to win Tims Gift Cards, points, and even more great prizes and offers, including:

Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas VIP Package

Rakuten Kobo Libra Colour eReader Bundles

Year Supply of Shell Fuel ($2,500 in gift cards)**, $.25/Gallon Fuel Reward, On 1 Fill Up To 20 Gallons $.50/Gallon Fuel Reward, On 1 Fill Up To 20 Gallons$1,000 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card

$50 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card

$50 At Home eGift Card

$20 Giftogram Gift Card

Oura Ring 4 Wellness Tracker

Nintendo Switch™ 2 Gaming Console

HOW TO PLAY TIM HORTONS U.S. ROLL UP TO WIN?



Guests can earn a digital Roll on the Tim Hortons app when purchasing an eligible hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, avocado toast or Omelette Bites through our App. Guests will also receive digital Rolls for eligible items on delivery orders placed on the Tim Hortons app or catering orders that include eligible items. Guests can sign up for a free Tims Rewards account at timhortons.com/signup.

Guests visiting their local Tim Hortons can also roll up the rim of their eligible Roll Up To Win® promotion hot beverage cup (Md, Lg, Xl) for a chance to win a free coffee or donut (prizes, while supplies last).

For hot beverages served in a Roll Up To Win® promotion cup, guests have two chances to win - one Roll they can reveal on their cup and a digital Roll they can reveal in the Tims App if they scan for Tims Rewards when ordering!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information and Official Rules visit RollUpToWin.com

**Year of Shell Fuel Prize fulfilled as gift cards awarded to one winner.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., age 18+. Promotion starts on 2/23/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM EST on 3/22/26. Game Cups offer a chance to win food & beverage prizes only and are available in participating restaurants while supplies last. Odds of winning a Game Cup prize are 1:8 for Med. and 1:6 for LG/XL Game Cup. Tim Hortons App account required to participate in the Digital Roll Game. Use the App to reveal Digital Rolls; all Digital Rolls must be revealed by 4/3/26. All prize claims are subject to verification. Game Cup prizes must be redeemed in-restaurant before regular closing time on 4/7/26 or at 11:59:59 PM EST (whichever is earlier). Visit rolluptowin.com for Official Rules, prizes, odds and info to request a Digital Roll and Game Cup without purchase. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: Tim Hortons USA Inc., 5707 Waterford District Drive, Miami, FL 33126.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

