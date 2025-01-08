NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - What better way to kick off the New Year than with some new sweet treats from your local Tims and more ways to save while picking up breakfast or coffee.

Starting today, participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are launching a new Winter Menu with a variety of delicious new and returning classic menu items including:

Tim Hortons U.S. kicks off the New Year with delicious new Winter Menu plus Free Coffee Mondays and Tims Pairings to save on your breakfast (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The new Chocolate Covered Strawberry ICED CAPP ® and Chocolate Covered Strawberry Lattes : Made with strawberry puree, a blend of rich chocolate syrup & strawberry flavors. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Lattes can be ordered hot or iced.





and : Made with strawberry puree, a blend of rich chocolate syrup & strawberry flavors. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Lattes can be ordered hot or iced. Two new Tims Retro Donuts:



Coconut Cream Donut : A fluffy yeast donut filled with sweet cream and dipped in vanilla-flavored icing and topped with toasted coconut.



Blueberry Sour Cream Donut * : A blueberry-flavored cake donut ring tossed in a light and sweet glaze.





Loaded Hashbrown Omelette Bites: Omelette Bites that feature fluffy eggs baked with savory sausage, smoky bacon, shredded potato, cheddar cheese and green onion to start your morning right.





Omelette Bites that feature fluffy eggs baked with savory sausage, smoky bacon, shredded potato, cheddar cheese and green onion to start your morning right. Dream Cookie made with Snickers: Later this month, guests can start enjoying this caramel chocolate cookie that's filled with decadent caramel and topped with pieces of the iconic Snickers® chocolate bar.

Tims is already known for excellent everyday value, but we're excited to welcome guests back from their holidays with even more value and ways to save:

Pick one of three new Tims Pairings options to get your day off to a delicious start – and enjoy the savings! Choose from Omelette Bites and a small hot coffee for $4 , Avocado Toast and a small hot coffee for $4 , or a Grilled Breakfast Wrap and a small hot coffee for $5 . At participating U.S. restaurants.





options to get your day off to a delicious start – and enjoy the savings! Choose from Omelette Bites and a small hot coffee for , Avocado Toast and a small hot coffee for , or a Grilled Breakfast Wrap and a small hot coffee for . At participating U.S. restaurants. It's 'Member Month' all January long with Tims Rewards members enjoying Triple Points on all purchases plus Free Coffee every Monday – get a medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. See additional terms at https://www.timhortons.com/offer-terms.

Download our Tims App or visit https://www.timhortons.com/timsrewards to sign up for Tims Rewards.



* Naturally flavored.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons