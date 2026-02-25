Tim Laros Launches ABC 360

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Laros, creator of the ABC 360 nutrition bar, today announces the launch of ABC 360, a science-informed nutrition bar engineered to support sustained energy, recovery, and overall wellness. Developed by entrepreneur and nutrition innovator Tim Laros, ABC 360 combines whole-food ingredients, balanced macronutrients, and targeted functional nutrients to deliver clean energy without the crash.

Tim Laros announces the launch of ABC 360, a science-informed nutrition bar engineered to support sustained energy, recovery, and overall wellness. Developed by entrepreneur and nutrition innovator Tim Laros, ABC 360 combines whole-food ingredients, balanced macronutrients, and targeted functional nutrients to deliver clean energy without the crash.

Tim Laros conceived ABC 360 after extensive research into sports nutrition, metabolic health, and consumer needs. According to Tim Laros, the product's formulation prioritizes slow-release carbohydrates, high-quality plant-based protein, healthy fats, and digestive-supporting fiber to fuel workouts, long workdays, and active lifestyles. ABC 360 is crafted without artificial flavors, preservatives, or excessive added sugars, reflecting Tim Laros' commitment to ingredient transparency and clean labeling.

Key benefits of ABC 360 include steady energy and mental focus through low-glycemic sources, enhanced muscle recovery with a blend of plant proteins and branched-chain amino acids, digestive comfort from prebiotic fiber and natural enzymes, and improved micronutrient support with added vitamins and minerals to bolster immune function. These combined advantages make ABC 360 an ideal option for athletes, busy professionals, and anyone seeking a convenient, nutritious snack.

"Creating ABC 360 has been my passion project," said Tim Laros. "I wanted a bar that delivers performance, great taste, and clean ingredients you can trust." Product development was guided by clinical research, third-party testing, and consumer feedback to ensure ABC 360 performs reliably across varied conditions and activity levels.

Sustainability is also central to Tim Laros' mission. ABC 360 uses recyclable packaging and partners with suppliers who follow ethical sourcing practices. Tim Laros believes effective nutrition should align with environmental stewardship, and ABC 360 reflects that integrated philosophy.

ABC 360 will be available online and at select retailers nationwide beginning this quarter. Consumers can visit the official ABC 360 website (www.abc360bar.com) to view detailed ingredient information, nutrition facts, and Tim Laros' vision for future product innovations. Media inquiries, interviews with Tim Laros, and sampling requests should be directed to the ABC 360 press team.

About Tim Laros

Tim Laros is a nutrition entrepreneur and the founder of ABC 360, focused on developing clean, functional food products that meet modern lifestyle demands. Tim Laros merges scientific insight, real-world testing, and consumer-first design to produce effective, trustworthy nutrition solutions.

Press Contact:

Medical Media Group

Ted Frankel

949-760-1590

[email protected]

www.themedicalmediagroup.com

SOURCE ABC 360