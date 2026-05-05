Timber Pizza Co. Expands Southeast Footprint with New Atlanta Metro Area Development Deal

D.C.-Born Pizza Brand Signs Two-Unit Agreement, Marking Entry into Georgia Market

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Pizza Co., the award-winning, neighborhood-oriented pizza brand, has signed a new franchise development deal to bring its signature pies to the Atlanta metro area. The agreement includes plans for two locations, officially marking the brand's entry into the Georgia market as it continues its strategic expansion across the Southeast. Recently, the brand was also recognized on Pizza Marketplace's 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further underscoring its growing momentum.

D.C.-Born Pizza Brand Signs Two-Unit Agreement, Marking Entry into Georgia Market

The first location is slated for late 2026 or early 2027, with a second unit to follow. Development for this agreement covers the Alpharetta and Cumming areas, and the brand is now looking to award additional territories throughout the greater Atlanta region as it continues building momentum in the market.

"Atlanta is a dynamic, fast-growing city with a deep appreciation for great food and local businesses," said Chris Brady, co-founder of Timber Pizza Co. "We're excited to partner with someone who not only understands the market, but who is also committed to creating spaces where people can gather and connect. That local passion is a huge part of what makes Timber special."

This latest agreement represents a continued push into high-growth metropolitan areas where Timber's approachable, quality-focused concept can resonate with a wide range of guests. Known for its efficient operations and strong brand identity, Timber Pizza Co. offers a model designed to support thoughtful expansion while maintaining a consistent guest experience.

"Entering the market is an important step as we continue to grow beyond our core markets," said Luke Watson, CEO of Timber Pizza Co. "We're focused on partnering with operators who bring both business acumen and a genuine investment in their communities. This deal reflects that balance, and we're looking forward to seeing Timber become part of Atlanta's vibrant dining scene."

With momentum building and new markets on the horizon, Timber Pizza Co. continues to seek qualified franchise partners interested in bringing its community-centered concept to cities across the country.

For more information about Timber Pizza Co. and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.timberpizzafranchise.com/.

About Timber Pizza Co.

In 2014, Andrew Dana and Chris Brady started Timber Pizza Company in their off-hours with a pizza oven, a '67 Chevy pickup truck, and a deep love of dough. Since then, Timber has intentionally chosen every new location with the goal of becoming a new neighborhood favorite, serving wood-fired pizza the community can always depend on to bring inventive flavors and good vibes. Not only can customers get their fresh pizza within minutes at the shop, but they'll also find a warm, welcoming place to enjoy the company of old friends and make new ones.

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Timber Pizza Co.