Timber Pizza to Open 2 New Virginia Stores in Push for Regional Growth

D.C. Based, Award-winning Pizza Franchise Announces Alexandria and Richmond Stores

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Pizza Co., the award-winning, neighborhood-oriented pizza brand, has unveiled franchise development plans to solidify its presence in the East coast, with a special focus on Virginia. In 2025, the International Franchise Association (IFA) ranked Virginia as the third-best state to open a franchise in, demonstrating a clear demand for franchise concepts that will go the distance.

Timber Pizza Co. has opened six franchise locations in just over a year, with new stores now serving Charleston, S.C., and Raleigh and Durham, N.C. With development underway in Alexandria and Richmond, Va., the brand is looking to take its wood-fired pies further down the East Coast.

The Richmond location is expected to open by the end of 2026, with Alexandria to follow. Both will be franchisee owned and operated. With existing locations in McLean (Arlington) and Terminal E of Reagan National Airport, Timber Pizza is now targeting Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, and the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region for its next wave of growth.

"Virginia's diverse demographics and its versatile, trendy culinary scene make it the perfect fit for a concept like ours," said Chris Brady, co‑founder of Timber Pizza. "We've always felt a strong connection to the Commonwealth. Our mobile business has been welcomed for years in both Northern Virginia and the Richmond community, so we're excited to grow in places that already feel like home to us."

Between the brand's momentum and its expanding footprint in Virginia, Timber sees this moment as a clear signal of what comes next. The company's leadership views the state as a pivotal market that will help anchor its next phase of growth.

"Virginia represents the next major chapter for Timber. Establishing a strong foothold here is critical as we continue to grow, especially with the market sitting right next to our D.C. headquarters where we can best support our operators," said Luke Watson, CEO of Timber Pizza. "As we expand into Richmond and Alexandria, my focus is on making the franchisee experience as seamless as possible so our partners can spend less time navigating systems and more time building spaces that bring people together. This move signals a broader growth push for Timber, and Virginia is the ideal place to continue that momentum."

Timber Pizza Co. presents a compelling opportunity for multi-unit operators with a streamlined, scalable model built for hands-on ownership and long-term growth. With an efficient menu, flexible and approachable hours, and strong brand awareness, the concept allows franchisees to stay engaged in day-to-day operations while expanding thoughtfully across metropolitan and growing suburban markets.

Designed to balance operational involvement with personal and professional priorities, Timber provides entrepreneurs with the tools to scale with intention, maintain quality, and build neighborhood-driven gathering places in communities experiencing population and economic growth.

For more information about Timber Pizza Co. and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.timberpizzafranchise.com/.

About Timber Pizza Co.

In 2014, Andrew Dana and Chris Brady started Timber Pizza Company in their off-hours with a pizza oven, a '67 Chevy pickup truck, and a deep love of dough. Since then, Timber has intentionally chosen every new location with the goal of becoming a new neighborhood favorite, serving wood-fired pizza the community can always depend on to bring inventive flavors and good vibes. Not only can customers get their fresh pizza within minutes at the shop, but they'll also find a warm, welcoming place to enjoy the company of old friends and make new ones.

