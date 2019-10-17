TIME Convenes the First-Ever TIME 100 Health Summit in New York, NY

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME hosts the inaugural TIME 100 Health Summit, featuring individuals from the TIME 100 community of the most influential people in the world and prominent figures in health to highlight essential perspectives on health and wellness, and to encourage progress toward a better, healthier world.

"Today, we bring together our growing TIME 100 community alongside hundreds of leaders from the health care community to address the public health challenges we face, from the dire health consequences of climate change to vast inequalities in access to care and more, with the goal of collaboration, progress and action," said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal while opening the event.

The day-long event, which takes place at Pier 17 in the Seaport District of New York City, will encourage collaboration across disciplines through on stage interviews, panels, and activations on the topics of affordability, access, mental health, innovation and more. Next week, TIME will publish a special edition on how we as a society can seize this remarkable moment of possibility in health care, incorporating insights from the summit.

Speakers at the TIME 100 Health Summit include: the 42nd President of the U.S. Bill Clinton, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, former Vice President Al Gore, director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins, physician Dr. Leana Wen, advocate Selma Blair, CEO of 23andMe Anne Wojcicki, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson, philanthropist Sean Parker, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, founder of Every Mother Counts Christy Turlington Burns, comedian Tig Notaro, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Fitbit James Park, co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" Robin Roberts, Professor in Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine Dr. Carl June, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, President & Founding Director is the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard Eric Lander, PhD, Professor, Surgery at UCSF School of Medicine Dr. Laura Esserman, chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association Maria Carrillo, PhD, CEO of Last Mile Health Dr. Raj Panjabi, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz, artist Prune Nourry, Senior Vice President, Health of the Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Naveen Rao and many more. The event is co-chaired by TIME senior health correspondent Alice Park and physician, cancer researcher and author David Agus.

In addition to these speakers, the TIME 100 Health Summit will open with a special performance by Andrew Barth Feldman from the cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

During the event, TRIPP, an award-winning digital health company will showcase TIME's VR experience, LUMEN, which is available on TRIPP's immersive wellness service.

The TIME 100 Health Summit partners include the Alzheimer's Association as Knowledge Partner, The Rockefeller Foundation as Supporting Partner, Khosla Ventures as Promotional Partner, and Smartsheet as Technology Partner.

