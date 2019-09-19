TIME Expands Live Events Business with Two New Extensions of the TIME 100 List of the World's Most Influential People

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the first-ever TIME 100 Summit in April, which convened politicians, business leaders, artists, actors, activists and scientists from the TIME 100 community, TIME is further expanding both the TIME 100 brand and its live events business with the launch of two new events this fall in New York, NY: the TIME 100 Health Summit on October 17, 2019 and the TIME 100 Next Summit on November 14, 2019. As part of this expansion, TIME will also release the first annual TIME 100 Next list, which will highlight the 100 individuals who are shaping the future of their fields.

The two new events demonstrate the continued evolution of the TIME 100 from an internationally recognized annual list of the world's 100 most influential individuals and a gala into a series of unique events that harness the power of this renowned community.

"The phenomenal success of our April Summit reinforced our belief that expanding the reach and impact of the TIME 100 is one of our new company's biggest opportunities," said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. "TIME through the TIME 100 has a unique ability to convene the world's most influential people across disciplines toward collaboration and action," Felsenthal added.

As a trusted source for health reporting and the publisher of TIME Health, the premium print product that is distributed exclusively in medical offices across the country, TIME will launch the TIME 100 Health Summit on October 17, 2019 at Pier 17 in New York, NY. The event will bring together individuals from the TIME 100 community and prominent figures in health to highlight essential perspectives on health and wellness, and to encourage progress toward a better, healthier world.

Confirmed speakers for the TIME 100 Health Summit include: the 45th U.S. Vice President Al Gore, physician Dr. Leana Wen, advocate Selma Blair, CEO of 23andME Anne Wojcicki, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente Bernard Tyson, philanthropist Sean Parker, administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, founder of Every Mother Counts Christy Turlington Burns, humanitarian Ashley Judd, chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association Maria Carrillo, PhD, director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins, CEO of Last Mile Health Raj Punjabi, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz, and more. The event is co-chaired by Alice Park, TIME's senior health correspondent, and cancer researcher and author Dr. David Agus. New speakers and the final program for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The TIME 100 Health Summit partners include the Alzheimer's Association as Knowledge Partner, Khosla Ventures as Promotional Partner, and Smartsheet as Technology Partner.

On November 14, TIME will convene the first annual TIME 100 Next Summit, which will feature members of the TIME 100 community alongside individuals spotlighted on the TIME 100 Next list as rising stars in their fields to discuss the issues that matter most to the next generation, from climate change to student debt to the future of politics, and more.

"The TIME 100 community is one of the most dynamic leadership communities in the world," said TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME 100 Dan Macsai. "We are excited to expand it by spotlighting the world's most ascendant leaders on the TIME 100 Next list, and to elevate their unique perspectives at the inaugural TIME 100 Next Summit."

The TIME 100 Next list will be revealed online and in a special print issue on November 13. Following the TIME 100 Next Summit, TIME will host the TIME 100 Next Party, an intimate evening event to celebrate the honorees from this year's TIME 100 Next list. Speakers for the TIME Next 100 Summit, as well as musical performers for the TIME 100 Next evening celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

For programming updates more information about the invitation-only TIME 100 Health Summit and TIME 100 Next Summit, visit: www.time.com/health-summit

