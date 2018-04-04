Time is here to offer your best work in newsletter journalism from 2017

Details on the different awards categories and how to enter the contest can be found by clicking here. http://www.press.org/about/awards. If you have questions, write to wjlester@comcast.net or call 410-271-7020.

Entrants are encouraged to enter online, but if you prefer, the Club will accept entries mailed in the traditional way as long as they are postmarked before the deadline. The cost for an entry is $50 and it is free for club members. The winning entry will get $750.

The awards will be presented at an annual awards dinner at the National Press Club this summer.

The contest includes awards for political reporting, regional reporting on Washington, international coverage, consumer reporting and online journalism. It also includes a group of awards for areas as diverse as reporting on the welfare of animals, coverage of the journalism industry, the aviation industry, problems facing the elderly and humor writing.

