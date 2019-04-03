TIME Launches Live Event Extension of the Annual TIME 100 List of the World's Most Influential People

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME is launching the TIME 100 Summit, a new live event extension of the annual TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world, it was announced today. The day-long TIME 100 Summit will convene leaders from past and present TIME 100 lists across a diverse range of sectors including government, business, entertainment, health and science, on April 23, 2019 at Center415 in New York, NY.

The event will spotlight the outstanding progress select TIME 100 leaders are making and encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration toward a better world. Confirmed speakers include: Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi; screenwriter, director and producer Ryan Murphy; activist and #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke; actor, author and entrepreneur Tyra Banks; AI expert Kai-Fu Lee; Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd; chef and activist José Andrés; activist, host and author Janet Mock; geneticist George Church; Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington; transplant surgeon Giuliano Testa; artist and photographer JR; biologist Pardis Sabeti; founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Martha Stewart; and many more.

"The TIME 100 Summit marks an exciting and important new chapter in TIME's history," said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. "Over the last sixteen years, TIME has built not only a globally recognized annual list and gala, but one of the world's greatest leadership communities. The TIME 100 Summit is the next step in the evolution of the TIME 100 list into a series of events that tap into the power of this community and encourage collaboration, action and progress."

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. The final lineup for the TIME 100 Summit, including honorees from the 2019 TIME 100, will be announced on April, 18, 2019, in coordination with the launch of this year's TIME 100 list.

"The TIME 100 is not just a list of the world's most influential people—it's an opportunity to connect them," said Dan Macsai, editorial director of the TIME 100. "And when you connect extraordinary people, they can do extraordinary things. We are thrilled to make that even more possible at the Summit."

TIME's annual list recognizing the activism, innovation and achievement of the world's 100 most influential individuals will be revealed for the 16th time on April 18, 2019. The TIME 100 gala, which celebrates the world's most influential people, will take place for the 15th time on the evening of April 23, 2019, following the TIME 100 Summit in New York, NY. Learn more about the TIME 100 here: time.com/time100

The sponsors of the 2019 TIME 100 Summit are Cadillac and Citi.

For programming updates more information about the invitation-only TIME 100 Summit, visit: www.time100summit.com

