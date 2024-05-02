TIME Reveals the Inaugural TIME100 Health List of the World's Most Influential People in Health

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the inaugural TIME100 Health list recognizing the 100 most influential individuals in health.

To assemble this list, TIME reporters and editors spent months consulting sources and experts around the world to select the 100 individuals who are most influential in the world of health right now. The result is the TIME100 Health, a community of leaders from across industries—scientists, doctors, advocates, educators and policy-makers, among others—dedicated to creating tangible, credible change for a healthier world.

TIME100 Health cover featuring an illustration by Peter Greenwood for TIME

TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers: "Together, the individuals on the TIME100 Health list are a reminder that many things are going right, and their work is enough to inspire the belief that the world of health is in the middle of a golden age of accomplishment and transformation…. Health innovation, like this list, reflects humanity at its best: people using all their resourcefulness and ingenuity to help one another live better…. Whether you are familiar with the individuals on this list or this is the first time you're reading about them, their work is changing the lives of people in your community and around the world." https://bit.ly/4dnSJ7a

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 TIME100 HEALTH LIST:

The 2024 TIME100 Health list features CEOs, founders, and co-founders including: Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen of Novo Nordisk, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, Alex Oshmyansky of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug, Dave Ricks of Eli Lilly, Dima Gazda of Esper Bionics, Dora Chomiak of Razom, Bobby Gaspar of Orchard Therapeutics, Greg Adams of Kaiser Permanente, Ivan Cheung of NextPoint Therapeutics, Kim Nolte of Migrant Clinicians Network, Akiko Iwasaki of ImmunoACT, and more.

Women featured on the list include: executive director of the NAAFA Tigress Osborn, chemist Svetlana Mojsov, VP of Health at Apple Sumbul Desai, educator Ruth Gottesman, instructor in the Department of Environmental Health Ronnie Levin, executive director of GIRE Rebeca Ramos, chief science officer at Salignostics Raluca Cohen, EVP of global operations, global IT and chief sustainability officer at AstraZeneca Pam Cheng.

The youngest individual recognized on the inaugural TIME100 Health list is 28-year-old Dale Whelehan, CEO of Four Day Week Global. On the other end is 99-year-old Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President, for his decades-long fight to eradicate Guinea worm, which is nearing completion.

The list also features creatives and entertainers including: actors Michael J. Fox, Halle Berry, and Olivia Munn, authors Alua Arthur and Peter Attia, and professor and author Jonathan Haidt.

Scientists, doctors, and researchers recognized on the list include those focused on health innovation: cancer researcher Thomas Powles; research scientist Jenna Forsyth; chief science officer of National Wastewater Surveillance System Amy Kirby; GLP-1 discoverers Dan Drucker, Joel Habener, Svetlana Mojsov, and Jens Juul Holst; neurosurgeon Jocelyne Bloch and neuroscientist Gregoire Courtine; executive director of Palestinian Red Crescent Bashar Murad, professor and researcher Hadiza Shehu Galadanci, and more.

Policy-makers and government officials on this year's list include: President of France Emmanuel Macron, CDC Director Mandy Cohen, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, chief of Global Drug Facility Brenda Waning, and more.

TIME will convene the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health to spotlight an array of leaders including those featured on the new TIME100 Health list of 100 individuals on May 13th in New York City. The event will feature conversations focused on driving innovation and setting trends within the healthcare sector with appearances by actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Halle Berry, medical scientist Marlena Fejzo, global health expert Alaa Murabit, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute Eric Topol and more.

The TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health is presented by premier partner Eli Lilly and Company, signature partner Northwell Health and supporting partner On Purpose, A Podcast by Jay Shetty.

