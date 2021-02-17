TIME Reveals the 2021 List of the Next 100 Most Influential People in the World

The TIME100 Next list features surprising pairings of the list members and guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The second annual list includes: Jennifer Lopez on Charli D'Amelio; Tony Hawk on Nyjah Huston; Anthony Fauci on Kizzmekia Corbett; Mitt Romney on Ben Sasse; Seth Meyers on Amber Ruffin; Shonda Rhimes on Regé-Jean Page; Beto O'Rourke on Lina Hidalgo; Jacinda Ardern on Ayesha Verrall; Killer Mike on Lil Baby; Jurnee Smollett on Misha Green; J Balvin on Anitta; Joaquin Castro on Dairon Elisondo Rojas; Spike Lee on John David Washington; Greta Thunberg on Vanessa Nakate; Gwen Stefani on Olivia Rodrigo; Ashley Graham on Paloma Elsesser; Rachel Maddow on Steve Kornacki; Bernice A. King on Jon Ossoff; Jamie Lee Curtis on Ana de Armas; Juan Guaidó on Svetlana Tikhanovskaya; Zendaya on Hunter Schafer; Allyson Felix on Sydney McLaughlin; Judd Apatow on John Wilson; Garth Brooks on Luke Combs; Madeline Albright on Jake Sullivan and many more.

TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes in his letter to readers: "Amid a global pandemic, deepening inequality, systemic injustice and existential questions about truth, democracy and the planet itself, the individuals on this year's list provide 'clear-eyed hope,' as actor, composer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda puts it in his tribute to poet and TIME100 Next honoree Amanda Gorman. They are doctors and scientists fighting COVID-19, advocates pushing for equality and justice, journalists standing up for truth, and artists sharing their visions of present and future." https://bit.ly/3k4lKtm

Of the 2021 list, editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai says: "Everyone on this list is poised to make history. And in fact, many already have."

On Friday, Feb. 19th at 1PM ET, TIME will host members of the list for TIME100 Talks Presents the 2021 TIME100 Next. Presented by Citi, the special installment of the virtual series that convenes leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world will be hosted by actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and will feature special musical performances by Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Phoebe Bridgers and Anitta. Members of the new TIME100 Next list will join for special appearances throughout the event, including actor Regé-Jean Page, performers Chloe X Halle, comedian Amber Ruffin, actor Hunter Schafer, Upsolve CEO Rohan Pavaluri, Depop CEO Maria Raga, marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, physician Dr. Dairon Elisondo Rojas, political strategist Jessica Byrd, and more. To register and see the full lineup of guests and performers, visit: https://bit.ly/37kLUma

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2021 TIME100 NEXT:

The TIME100 Next has no age limit. Of this year's list, Felsenthal writes: "Although recognizing the leaders of tomorrow lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally have no age cap, an acknowledgment that ascents can begin at any age. The youngest person on this list, for example, is 16-year-old entertainer Charli D'Amelio, who counts more than 100 million followers on TikTok. Among the eldest is 51-year-old Raphael Warnock, a Democratic Senator from Georgia, whose recent election represents 'the dawn of a new South,' writes Rev. Bernice A. King, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change."

This year's list features 54 women, including: Phoebe Bridgers, Maria Raga, Ana de Armas, Janja Garnbret, Florence Pugh, Clementine Jacoby, Anya Taylor-Joy, Guo Ningning, Sohla El-Waylly, Sarah Al Amiri, Shira Haas, and more.

The 2021 TIME100 Next list features several doctors, scientists, and public health professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them: New Zealand Associate Minister of Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall, physician Dr. Dairon Elisondo Rojas, Get Us PPE executive director Dr. Shikha Gupta, medical union leader Dr. Izkia Siches Pastén, immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, and more.

Activists, advocates and philanthropists fighting for equality and justice on the list: political strategist Jessica Byrd, activist Bartosz Staszewski, Justice for Migrant Women president Mónica Ramírez, #EndSARS activists Feyikemi Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Damilola Odufuwa, and more.

The 2021 TIME100 Next also includes emerging leaders fighting against climate change: writer Julian Brave NoiseCat, marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, advocate Vanessa Nakate; and Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

The list features U.S. political figures including: Ben Sasse, Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Lina Hidalgo, Adam Kinzinger, Parker Poling, and others.

The list also features 1 figure writing under a pen name: Koyoharu Gotouge, the author of the Demon Slayer franchise.

