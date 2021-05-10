Time to Book Your Next Trip to Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction and Experience Hershey's Chocolate in a Whole New Way!

"We know that families are ready to get out of their homes and reclaim their summer, so that's why Hershey's Chocolate World is adding sweetness this year more than ever," said Todd Kohr, Marketing Manager, Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction. "From our over-the-top customizable Reese's Peanut Butter Cup experience coming soon and Custom Creation kits to our limited-time-only milkshake flavors, guests will experience new twists on classic Hershey treats."

Check out what's new at Hershey's Chocolate World in addition to existing, fan-favorite attractions!

Experience Hershey Candy in New Ways

Reese's Stuff Your Cup (Price: $14.95 ): Coming soon just in time for summer, customize your own over-the-top Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with this exclusive experience. While you choose the mix-ins, our tasteologists will fold in authentic Reese's peanut butter direct from the factory.

New Treats Exclusively Found at Hershey's Chocolate World (Limited Time Only):

Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bars (SRP: $1.85 ): Extra creamy bars, now inspired by your favorite ice cream. New Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bars come in Strawberries 'N' Crème, Cookies 'N' Mint, Sprinkles 'N' Crème all with a cool and creamy textured flavor, bundled up in a melt-free bar. You can also get the flavor in a smooth and creamy sundae!

Guests can also visit Hershey's Chocolate World's iconic attractions including Hershey's largest candy store, the free Hershey's Chocolate Tour, chocolate tasting, a Create Your Own Candy Bar factory experience and much more. There are also locations in New York's Times Square and downtown Las Vegas.

To learn more about Hershey's Chocolate World, visit chocolateworld.com.

