Time to send in your best political analysis to the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The best political reporting and writing from 2017 should be entered in the National Press Club journalism contest so it can be recognized by the Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis. The deadline, which has been extended, is April 16.
This award is named in memory of Lee Walczak, a Washington editor, bureau chief and White House correspondent who worked for Bloomberg News and Business Week.
Entries should be one article or a series of no more than three articles on a consistent topic. Judges will consider entries that explain why things happen, putting them in context and looking at what's likely to happen next.
The winner gets a $750 prize.
Details on the different awards categories and how to enter the contest can be found by clicking here: http://www.press.org/about/awards.
Entrants are encouraged to enter online, but the Club will accept entries mailed in the traditional way as long as they are postmarked before the deadline. The cost for an entry is $50 and it is free for club members. If you have questions, you can email wjlester@comcast.net or call 1-410-271-7020.
The awards will be presented at a dinner at the National Press Club this summer.
