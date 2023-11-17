Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub Named as CES 2024 Innovation Award

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, the technology company, is thrilled to announce that its upcoming AI translation product, the X1 Interpreter Hub, has been recognized as a CES® 2024 Innovation Award, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's most influential technology event. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 3000 submissions, Timekettle's X1 Interpreter Hub stood out among the competition with its historic breakthroughs in product design and technical innovation.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes the year's most innovative products in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest-rated in each:

Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub - the world's first interpreter hub, with its all-in-one integrated design, enhances communication efficiency by eliminating the need for additional apps or complex setups. This groundbreaking device introduces the world's first multi-language simultaneous interpretation system, supporting both online and offline business meetings. The X1 Interpreter Hub is specifically designed and developed for business meetings, voice calls, and multilingual classrooms that require seamless translations in various languages, making it an ideal solution for international collaboration and communication.

Over the past years, Timekettle products have received several Innovation Awards since the company was founded, other Timekettle products previously honored with CES Innovation Awards include WT2 Plus, the world's first Ear-to-Ear wearable translator for face-to-face bilingual conversations; M2, the 1st offline translation earbuds; Zero, the world's most intelligent, portable and multifunctional translator.

Timekettle's CEO, Leal Tian, stated, "Our vision at Timekettle sets us apart from other players in the market, focusing on differentiation in product design and development direction. We strive to develop the best communication solutions to address real-life user cases and encourage proactive engagement in different languages. By reshaping the form of communication, we offer an unprecedented immersive experience in people's lives."

About Company:

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning provider of translation solutions. Their exceptional products have been recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Timekettle also operates a customer center in Los Angeles, United States. As the top-selling brand in the translator device industry, Timekettle currently holds the largest market share on Amazon, serving hundreds of thousands of users in 171 countries and regions worldwide.

For further information, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/ or contact [email protected].

