Timeless and WET PAINT Continue Year-Long Artist Series with Bronx Graffiti Legend CES

A national platform spotlighting working artists shaping culture in real time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless today announced the second chapter of its national collaboration with WET PAINT, a graffiti collective rooted in street culture and contemporary art, featuring Bronx-based graffiti artist CES.

The partnership brings together Timeless' design-forward hardware platform and WET PAINT's network of culture-shaping artists to create limited-edition releases supported by original storytelling content and national activations.

CES in studio CES Flip Case & T Series AIO

The latest release highlights CES, a foundational figure in New York graffiti known for his mastery of wildstyle lettering and decades of influence across the Bronx and beyond. With roots tracing back to the early subway era, CES helped define graffiti's transition from trains to walls, shaping a visual language that continues to influence artists globally.

Designed collaboratively, the Timeless x CES collection expands beyond the flip case to include a limited-edition T Series device and Tumble 5-pack, each featuring CES's signature layered compositions and structured lettering style. The collection translates his complex visual language across multiple formats transforming everyday objects into extensions of his work.

"CES represents a level of consistency and foundation that aligns directly with how we think about building brand and culture," said Rob Mora, National Marketing Director at Timeless. "This chapter is about honoring where graffiti comes from and giving it new surfaces to live on without losing its identity."

"This was about carrying the same energy into something different," said CES. "Making sure the work still feels like it came from the same place, no matter what it's on."

The Timeless and WET PAINT artist series will continue rolling out nationally throughout 2026, with additional artist collaborations scheduled across multiple markets and product formats.

Launch & Availability

The Timeless x CES collection will be available in the following markets starting this week:

Arizona

California

Oklahoma

Missouri

New Jersey

Illinois

New York

Additional artist releases under the Timeless x WET PAINT collaboration will be announced throughout the year.

About WET PAINT

WET PAINT is a graffiti collective rooted in street culture and contemporary art. Dedicated to elevating working artists and preserving authentic creative expression, WET PAINT partners with brands and institutions to bring graffiti and character-driven art into new formats while maintaining its cultural integrity.

About Timeless

Founded in 2011, Timeless is a lifestyle cannabis house of brands operating nationally across Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Illinois, and New York. The portfolio includes Timeless (distillate vapes), Timeless Noir (live resin terpene vapes), Timeless Azul (live hash rosin vapes), and Tumble (infused pre-rolls). Through design-forward product development and culture-led storytelling, Timeless builds community at the intersection of cannabis, art, and lifestyle. Learn more at timelessvapes.com.

SOURCE Timeless Refinery