Timeless Vapes and Good Day Farm Partner with DJ Stewart to Support Head for the Cure Foundation

Timeless & Good Day Farm to donate proceeds from special Artist Legacy collaboration with John F. Malta

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its partnership with Good Day Farm and brain cancer survivor DJ Stewart in an initiative to benefit the Head for the Cure Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding in the battle against brain cancer.

DJ Stewart x Timeless x John Malta flip case and battery available exclusively at Good Day Farm

DJ Stewart is a skateboarder and activist from Kansas City, MO who after beating his battle with brain cancer decided to dedicate himself to working with Head for the Cure. In an initiative to support the foundation, Stewart and Timeless collaborated with Kansas City artist John F. Malta through Timeless's Artist Legacy Program to design a limited-edition vaporizer flip case and battery combo inspired by Stewart's love for skateboarding and his resilience in the face of cancer.

Available exclusively at Good Day Farm locations in Missouri, all proceeds from the flip case and battery will benefit Head for the Cure. Customers can also make additional cash donations to the Head for the Cure Foundation through donation boxes at Good Day Farm dispensaries beginning now until June 11th, 2023. In addition, Good Day Farm locations in Kansas City and St. Louis will run a sweepstakes with one winner taking home a custom skate deck featuring John F. Malta's artwork along with a t-shirt and flip case.

"I am honored to bring together these amazing organizations and people for such a good cause," said DJ Stewart. "To be able to collaborate on project as cool as this is better than anything I could've ever imagined. The amount of love that Timeless and Good Day Farm have put into this initiative truly shows their support for the community."

"DJ Stewart is a passionate individual and his resilience is inspiring," said Amy Dailey, Vice President of Marketing at Good Day Farm. "Good Day Farm is excited to partner with Timeless on this meaningful initiative that bridges culture and cannabis with community."

On Saturday, June 3rd, Stewart and skateboarders from across Missouri will gather at local Kansas City eatery Tiki Taco for a public skate event where Stewart will accept a check for the funds raised through this initiative on behalf of Head for the Cure. To learn more about DJ Stewart and his partnership with Timeless and John F. Malta, please visit the link here.

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/

SOURCE Timeless Refinery