Timeless Vapes Announces Timeless Summer Road Trip

Leading cannabis lifestyle brand to celebrate the summer with curated events and activations in select markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its second year running a multi-state campaign for the Timeless Summer Road Trip. The midsummer event will take place from July through August across all markets where Timeless products are available, including California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Missouri and Ohio.

The Timeless Summer Road Trip is a celebration of the carefree, adventurous community bound together by the intersections of creativity and cannabis. The summertime celebration will be activated in five U.S. markets, supplying each with a curated field guide filled with Timeless's local favorites including restaurants, shops, activities, regional playlists, and community-based events like comedy shows, concerts, yoga classes, and hiking excursions. Timeless will also produce limited-edition "Greetings From" vaporizer flip cases for each market, in addition to product sampling, sweepstakes, and more across activations. 

"There is no better way to spend the summer than building personal connections with the members of this community that has continued to grow over the years," said Rocky Huang, Founder of Timeless Vapes. "From music to food, sports and beyond, the Timeless Summer Road Trip is unlike any other event that we have put together and I am truly excited to hit the road this summer. My first stop will be in California to check out our activations with the Venice Basketball League."

The Timeless Summer Road Trip is the Company's latest commitment to building personal connections with the cannabis communities around the country. In Arizona, Timeless will continue to support the 'Chill on the Hill' concert series in Flagstaff throughout the summer. Recently in Missouri, Timeless partnered with Good Day Farm and brain cancer survivor DJ Stewart to raise funds for Head for the Cure Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding in the battle against brain cancer, raising over $10K for the foundation while hosting a skateboarding event.

To learn more about where the Timeless Summer Road Trip is stopping near you, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com/timeless-field-guide/.

About Timeless
Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/.

