Timeless Vapes Partners with DJ Stewart to Continue the Fight Against Brain Cancer

DJ Stewart is a skateboarder and cannabis advocate from Kansas City dedicated to raising awareness for brain cancer and the impact cannabis had in his healing journey. In 2023, Timeless partnered with Stewart and Kansas City artist John F. Malta on Shred for the Cure's inaugural campaign in Missouri, which raised $13,000 for Head for the Cure. Shred for the Cure returns this year with a fundraising goal of $50,000 across six markets: Arizona, California, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Oklahoma.

From May 15th through June 15th, consumers in these six markets can purchase a new limited-edition Timeless flip case and battery combo designed by John F. Malta in which all profits will be donated to Head for the Cure. In addition, participating dispensary partners will be making donations directly to Head for the Cure in the states where they are based to ensure maximum impact for their communities. Consumers can also donate directly to the campaign here .

"Everyone wants to do what they love and call it work, so I consider myself lucky to do what I love with the people I love while potentially helping thousands," said DJ Stewart. "I've been skateboarding for more than 15 years, and in the last five of those years, I've done so with a brain tumor. With the support of Timeless and my friend and incredible artist, John F. Malta, I can fight against cancer by developing skateboarding-inspired collectible flip cases, merchandise, and a signature strain. This May, I am excited to celebrate my five-year brain 'cancerversary' and the second annual Shred for the Cure campaign. I cannot thank Timeless and Head for the Cure enough for making my childhood skateboard dreams come true."

"I've been so fortunate to meet and work with DJ Stewart on this campaign," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing at Timeless. "DJ faced a life-threatening disease, overcame it and made it his mission to keep fighting on behalf of others by working for Head for the Cure with his wife, Erin. When you meet people like them, it's easy to understand why this should be a national campaign. We can only strive to be as inspirational as DJ and Erin are to us, but this Shred for the Cure will help us get a little closer to helping them meet their goals."

To celebrate the campaign with their communities, Timeless and DJ Stewart will host the "Shred for the Cure Skate Jam" in Kansas City on Saturday, May 18th. In Arizona, Timeless will co-host a "Go Skate Day" event in Tucson on Saturday, June 21st. To learn more about the Shred for the Cure campaign and correlating events, please visit https://www.instagram.com/alwaystimeless.co/ .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/

