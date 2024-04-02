Timeless Vapes Enters New Jersey Cannabis Market

The Company has partnered with iAnthus Capital Holdings on operations in the state

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its expansion into New Jersey in partnership with iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. , a leading owner and operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. iAnthus owns and operates three MPX-NJ dispensaries in New Jersey in Atlantic City, Gloucester Township and Pennsauken Township.

iAnthus and Timeless are working together to continue expanding the Timeless brand on the East Coast. New Jersey is the sixth U.S. market where Timeless operates, following Arizona, California, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma. Timeless is celebrating its entry into The Garden State with the debut of its 'Greetings from New Jersey' flip case and battery in homage to the state's landmarks. In addition to the flip case arriving this summer, Timeless's core strains are now on shelves in New Jersey dispensaries, including Sweet Island Skunk, Jungle Punch, Blue Dream, Cactus Chiller, Watermelonz, and Blackberry Kush.

"Our partnership with Timeless Vapes emphasizes our commitment to providing consumers and patients with the highest quality cannabis products and brands," said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. "Timeless' mission to use cannabis as a tool to build community and enact positive change is exactly what the New Jersey market needs. We are excited about how Timeless products will be received by the community and the partnerships they will forge here with the local culture."

"We are eager to begin our journey in New Jersey alongside our esteemed partners at iAnthus Capital Holdings," said Timeless Founder, Rocky Huang. "Together, we can build an inclusive and expansive cannabis community designed to uplift the state's adult use consumers and medical patients while building fruitful partnerships with organizations and innovators committed to supporting the local culture in the New Jersey market. This is our first expansion into the East Coast and we are excited about a number of new markets to come soon."

About Timeless:

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, Missouri and now New Jersey and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com

About iAnthus:

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com .

