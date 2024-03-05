Timeless Vapes Debuts Artist Legacy Collaboration with Valentina Vargas

The Timeless Artist Legacy Program empowers multimedia creatives to share their unique art and perspectives through cannabis. Timeless partnered with Valentina to develop a vaporizer flip case and battery combo, notepads, pens and a pin featuring the California native's signature illustrations. Produced in limited quantities, Vargas's Artist Legacy series is available at select retail locations in Arizona, California, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma as well as online at https://www.alwaystimeless.com/collections/artist-legacy .

"It is an honor to work alongside an artist like Valentina Vargas, whose work brings a sense of fun and nostalgia to the culture of cannabis," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing at Timeless. "Valentina is a dynamic artist who uses ballpoint pens, permanent markers and lead pencils to bring her characters to life."

Raised in Santa Rosa, California, Valentina Vargas is a multi-dimensional storyteller who uses colorful illustrations to chronicle the experiences of second-generation immigrants in the Bay Area and around the world. Her work has been highlighted by several art studios and clothing brands across the United States, including New York-based clothing retailer Nepenthes, Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Nature World and Cuarto Central studio in South California.

"I enjoy the idea of taking characters and transferring them into my work by adding my interpretation so they can represent something that happened in my life or other peoples' lives," said Valentina Vargas. "For the flip case designs, I wanted to add an element of plotting and scheming with the vultures and mix that in with the skull. I like using cartoons because I can only take myself so seriously sometimes."

Valentina Vargas is the first artist to collaborate with the Timeless Artist Legacy Program in 2024. Previous collaborators include Miami-based Tati Suarez, Bay-Area muralist APEXER, Kansas City illustrator John F. Malta, and Arizona-based artists Ashley Macias and Tato Caraveo. For more information regarding the Artist Legacy Program, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com/legacy/timeless-legacy-valentina/ .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Missouri, Ohio, and Oklahoma and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE Timeless Refinery