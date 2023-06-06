Timeless Vapes Launches Artist Legacy Collaboration with APEXER

Timeless Vapes' Artist Legacy Program celebrates the intersections of cannabis, community and culture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its latest Artist Legacy collaboration with APEXER, a Bay Area-based muralist who creates colorful abstract patterns using spray paint.

The Timeless Artist Legacy program provides creatives with a platform to share their unique stories through the lens of cannabis culture. In its latest installation, Timeless has collaborated with APEXER to design a limited-edition vaporizer flip case and battery combo featuring the artist's signature style, available at retail locations in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio and Missouri.

"When I saw the word 'Timeless', I said I really want to play with that word," said APEXER. He continued "my art is always about people having a moment to themselves. So it's really perfect to have my artwork on a case for cannabis, when people usually use cannabis for a moment to themselves. And I got 5 on it."

APEXER, also known as Ricardo Richey, is a multifaceted virtuoso with expertise in designing murals, sculptures, videos, installations and canvas pieces. As a third-generation Bay Area native, Richey uses art as a tool to capture the spirit of the area while chronicling its changing nature. His ability to transform complex feelings, emotions and ideas into colors, shapes and lines has been celebrated in more than a dozen publications, including The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, Complex, Fortune, VIBE and HypeBeast.

"APEXER is an innovator who has uplifted the Bay Area community with his art for two decades," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing. "We're excited for consumers across five different states to have the opportunity to experience and enjoy his unique perspectives and style."

APEXER's limited-edition flip case and battery combo is the third addition to Timeless' Artist Legacy Program in 2023. Earlier this month, Timeless collaborated with Kansas City artist John F. Malta to design a regional flip case and battery combo in an effort to raise funds for the Head for the Cure Foundation, as well as a partnership with Miami native Tati Suarez on a piece inspired by the typography and palette of Art Nouveau. For more information regarding the Artist Legacy Program, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com/legacy/.

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

