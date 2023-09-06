Timeless Vapes Launches Artist Legacy Collaboration with Ashley Macias

Timeless Vapes' Artist Legacy Program celebrates the intersections of cannabis, community and culture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its latest Artist Legacy collaboration with Ashley Macias , an Arizona-based artist who creates surrealist artwork.

Timeless x Ashley Macias Artist Legacy Collaboration

The Timeless Artist Legacy Program is a lifestyle platform for creatives to share their unique stories through the lens of cannabis culture. Based in Phoenix, Ashley Macias is a self-taught surrealist artist mixing psychedelic and abstract designs in her murals and other artwork. Primarily a painter, Ashley also works in more mixed mediums and spray paint, creating work influenced by nature and our consciousness. Ashley has designed a limited-edition flip case and battery combo for Timeless as well as stickers, pins and a tote bag. All merchandise is available online at www.alwaystimeless.com .

In tandem with Ashley Macias's merchandise, Timeless will be releasing a new strain for its vape cartridges, Querkle, available at participating dispensaries in Arizona, California, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma.

"Cannabis is an amazing tool in my life, often helping me to relax and come down after a long creative day," said Ashley Macias. "The inspiration behind my Timeless flip case was meant to be fun and free-spirited, reflecting elements of my surreal art and my story. I'm so excited to collaborate on a product I can stand behind while showcasing my art on something I believe in and love."

"The Artist Legacy Program is a pillar of Timeless's mission. Working with artists like Ashley ensures the inclusion of community and culture in our branding," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing at Timeless. "Ashley's unique and eye-catching work is a natural fit with the Timeless brand, inviting consumers to experience a personal touch when selecting their products. The Timeless team is honored to work alongside such a talented artist and looks forward to sharing her work in the world of cannabis."

Macias's limited-edition product line is the fourth addition to Timeless' Artist Legacy Program in 2023. Earlier this year, Timeless collaborated on flip case and battery combos with Bay-Area muralist APEXER, and Kansas City artist John F. Malta who helped to raise funds for the Head for the Cure Foundation, and Miami native Tati Suarez on a piece inspired by the typography and palette of Art Nouveau.

For more information about Timeless's products, availability and collaborations, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit:

https://www.timelessvapes.com

