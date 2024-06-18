TimelyCare Among Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2024 List

Repeated national recognition highlights exemplary company culture

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, is among the Best Workplaces in the U.S. for 2024 , recognized by Inc. The prestigious honor is based on a comprehensive measure of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and outstanding company cultures.

This accolade comes just one week after TimelyCare was named a top 25 small/medium company on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list .

2024 Inc. Best Workplaces

TimelyCare is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and employs a remote-first workforce throughout the U.S. to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. The recent honors underscore TimelyCare's steadfast commitment to prioritizing people—both within the organization and in the communities it serves.

"Passionate people are the cornerstone of our success at TimelyCare. Our employees feel valued and empowered within a supportive and engaging environment that champions our values of accountability, innovation, growth, quality of service, and making a positive impact on the lives of students, educators, and staff," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer of TimelyCare.

Founded in 2017, TimelyCare serves 2.3+ million people at more than 350 campuses nationwide. The company expanded in 2024 to support the health and well-being of K-12 educators and to introduce virtual Student Success Coaching .

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 Best Workplaces honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

The Inc. Best Workplaces award is the latest of several recognizing cultural excellence at TimelyCare. In April, TimelyCare earned the coveted gold badge as a Top Workplace for Purpose & Values, Work-Life Flexibility, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Leadership .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves 2.3+ million students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE TimelyCare