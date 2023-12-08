TimelyCare Earns National Great Place to Work Certification

Achievement marks TimelyCare's sixth recognition for company culture this year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, culture, mission and people – these are the words TimelyCare employees frequently use to describe why they love their job.

Now higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work® – a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at TimelyCare. This year, 93% of employees at TimelyCare say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Receiving the Great Place To Work® certification is a tremendous honor. This achievement reaffirms our intentional commitment to being an employer of choice for those who share our vision to empower students to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyCare. "Our continued success reflects the strength of our team, and this award is a testament to the positive and inclusive culture we have built and will continue to grow together."

This certification is TimelyCare's 19th recognition for leadership, growth, innovation and culture in 2023, and its sixth for being an employer of choice. Other recent people and culture honors include Forbes ranking TimelyCare (then TimelyMD) as the No. 1 best healthcare startup employer in America, earning Top Workplace Culture Excellence awards for employee well-being, employee appreciation and professional development, and being named a top workplace in North Texas for a second consecutive year by The Dallas Morning News.

Here's what TimelyCare employees said when Great Place to Work® asked why they love their job:

"It's wonderful to wake up each day and work for a company that is truly making a difference in the world and saving lives."

"I have been in the workforce for more than 35 years. I have never loved a job more than this one and it's because of the culture. We're all rowing in the same direction. We may do it at different speeds and from different vessels, but when the phrase 'purpose-driven' is tossed around in business, this is what they mean."

"I am empowered to do great work – on something truly meaningful in the world – with a brilliant and fun team."

"I love my job because I get to work fully remotely with unlimited PTO, working with people who are wonderful. I am always able to get with my managers for support and am able to work within my job description without experiencing burnout."

Learn more about TimelyCare employment opportunities at timelycare.com/careers.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

