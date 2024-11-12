TimelyCare Earns Regional Top Workplace Recognition for Third Consecutive Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has earned recognition as a Dallas Morning News Top Workplace .

The Top Workplaces awards are determined by employee feedback, recognizing outstanding companies in North Texas that prioritize workplace culture, leadership and engagement. Ranked highly among the top "Midsized Companies" for a third year, TimelyCare employees say they truly feel like they are making an impact through our mission and look forward to being a part of the work they do each day.

TimelyCare employees report feeling motivated, appreciated and empowered to make a difference in the lives of students. Post this TimelyCare is a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year.

"As our entire TimelyCare team continues to grow, it is critical to our overall success that every person feels valued, motivated and inspired," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyCare. "By actively listening to employee feedback, we ensure we're building on a strong foundation and staying true to our mission-driven purpose. Our overall goal is to offer an environment where employees can thrive and professionally grow."

This award also demonstrates TimelyCare's leadership in the healthcare industry, not only in delivering high-quality care but also in delivering a high-quality workplace culture that provides its employees with flexible work arrangements, access to mental health resources and opportunities for continuous learning and growth. TimelyCare employees report feeling motivated, appreciated and empowered to make a difference in the lives of students and educators every day.

TimelyCare has won several prestigious awards for workplace excellence this year, including recognition as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces , earning Top Workplace Culture Excellence awards for purpose & values, work-life flexibility, innovation, compensation & benefits and leadership, and being named a top workplace in Texas and in the healthcare industry .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

SOURCE TimelyCare