TimelyCare Introduces Student Success Coaching

With on-demand success coaching as a virtual expansion of what colleges and universities currently offer, TimelyCare is the first company to comprehensively address the top obstacles hindering student success. Through one integrated care and coaching experience, TimelyCare has solutions to help students improve their mental health, physical health, financial wellness, academic preparedness, and career readiness.

"Three out of four students say they are more likely to remain in classes, improve their grades, and graduate with the help of TimelyCare. Given the well-understood link between mental health and student success, we asked our partners, 'What else can we do to support student success?' On-demand success coaching builds upon our track record of innovating to complement campus resources and open new doors to help students chart their own unique journeys towards success," said Luke Hejl, TimelyCare CEO and co-founder.

Survey Highlights Awareness of and Opportunities to Improve Student Success

Students overwhelmingly give colleges and universities high marks for the resources dedicated to supporting student success – even though their definition of what that means varies.

Survey highlights include:

Academic performance and completion: When asked how they will measure their success in college, GPA (59%), greater knowledge / what they learned (54%), and graduating or completing their course of study (53%) topped the list.

High awareness of vs. persistent barriers to support: The good news is that 85% of students are aware of the success resources their institution offers. However, the same number (85%) identified barriers that prevented them from accessing those services. The top 3 barriers included limited office hours (27%), not knowing where or how to seek support (22%) and inconvenient office locations (21%).

Academic, career and financial resources are key: Among the most used student success resources are academic advising (51%), tutoring or learning assistance (35%), career development or workforce readiness (34%), financial wellness (24%) and basic needs assistance (20%).

Among the most used student success resources are academic advising (51%), tutoring or learning assistance (35%), career development or workforce readiness (34%), financial wellness (24%) and basic needs assistance (20%). Mental health is students' No. 1 challenge: Many challenges impact student success, including mental health (60%), financial (43%), physical health (37%), academic (36%), social / belonging (27%), career readiness (20%) and basic needs insecurity (16%). Only 5% of students say they haven't faced any challenges.

Success Coaching Supplements Campus Resources and Expands Access

Navigating resources can be a daunting task, particularly for students who might be reluctant to seek additional help or even know such resources exist, according to 20-year student and academic affairs veteran Nicole Guerrero Trevino, Ph.D., TimelyCare's Vice President for Student Success.

"Student Success Coaching simplifies the experience, providing learners with a seamless path to maximize resources that help them achieve their goals. Students are resilient, and with TimelyCare, they can access integrated coaching and care, ensuring they are well-prepared for their futures," she said.

With success coaching, TimelyCare provides on-demand accountability and structured support in academic preparedness, financial wellness and career readiness – expanding the reach of existing campus services and helping students see improved outcomes on their personal goals.

Building upon the unique student success frameworks at individual colleges and universities, TimelyCare success coaches will leverage extensive knowledge about resources specific to each institution. Whether students need assistance navigating available campus support or prefer to receive help virtually, success coaches are trained to provide expert guidance on topics such as:

Study skills and strategies

Time management

Goal setting

Major, minor and certificate exploration

Motivation and procrastination

Budget management

Scholarship searches

Career exploration

Resume and LinkedIn reviews

Interview preparation

Personal branding

Professional communication

Current TimelyCare partners will have the option to add success coaching this spring, and it will be generally available to new customers this summer. Success coaching is fully FERPA compliant as part of TimelyCare's continuous commitment to student privacy and data security.

To learn more about success coaching, visit timelycare.com/student-success-coaching or the TimelyCare booth (#617) at the 2024 NASPA Annual Conference .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving 2.3+ million students at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

SOURCE TimelyCare