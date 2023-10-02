TimelyCare is a Two-Time Merit Award Winner in Technology

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has once again been recognized as a "Gold" winner in the Merit Awards for Technology.

For a second consecutive year, Merit Awards has honored TimelyCare with a Gold ribbon for excellence in HealthTech in the annual Technology awards.

"It is an honor to be recognized again in the HealthTech industry for the incredible ways TimelyCare continues to impact college students' mental health in pursuit of our vision to empower students to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives," Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare, said. "I am incredibly grateful to our innovative and passionate team, as well as the hundreds of college and university partners who turn to TimelyCare more than anyone else to fuel student success by improving health and well-being across their campuses."

TimelyCare has been recognized repeatedly for leadership, growth and innovation:

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

