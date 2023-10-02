TimelyCare is a Two-Time Merit Award Winner in Technology

News provided by

TimelyCare

02 Oct, 2023, 16:26 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has once again been recognized as a "Gold" winner in the Merit Awards for Technology.

For a second consecutive year, Merit Awards has honored TimelyCare with a Gold ribbon for excellence in HealthTech in the annual Technology awards.

Continue Reading
Merit Awards Gold for TimelyCare in the HealthTech category
Merit Awards Gold for TimelyCare in the HealthTech category

"It is an honor to be recognized again in the HealthTech industry for the incredible ways TimelyCare continues to impact college students' mental health in pursuit of our vision to empower students to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives," Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare, said. "I am incredibly grateful to our innovative and passionate team, as well as the hundreds of college and university partners who turn to TimelyCare more than anyone else to fuel student success by improving health and well-being across their campuses."

TimelyCare has been recognized repeatedly for leadership, growth and innovation:

  • Innovation and Quality: The MedTech Breakthrough Awards named TimelyCare the "Best Virtual Care Platform," and Inc. called it "Best in Business" for Mental Health Advocacy. D CEO Magazine has honored the company for "Innovation in Healthcare" and "Achievement in Innovation." TimelyCare is also a finalist for D CEO's 2023 Excellence in Healthcare Awards "Outstanding Mental Health Collaboration" alongside campus partners at Texas State University and University of Texas Systems.
  • Revenue and growth: In addition to the recognition by Tech Titans, for the second consecutive year, Inc. ranked TimelyCare the fastest-growing private company in Fort Worth. TimelyCare demonstrated significant three-year revenue growth from 2019-2022, finding itself as the No. 10 fastest-growing private company in DFW, No. 19 in Texas and No. 21 in the health services sector.
  • Leadership: TimelyCare CEO Luke Hejl was a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Southwest award by Ernst & Young LLP. Fort Worth Inc. named him "2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence." He was also named among the "Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022" by Technology Innovators. Luke has appeared on the lists of top business leaders in the DFW area, including "Future 50," "Fort Worth 400" and "Dallas 500".

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

SOURCE TimelyCare

Also from this source

As U.S. Suicides Reach an All-Time High, the Nation's Youth Buck the Trend

TimelyCare Ranks No. 175 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.