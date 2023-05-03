TimelyCare Named "Best Virtual Care Platform" in 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, today announced that it has been named the "Best Virtual Care Platform" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

TimelyCare offers a best-in-class 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources with licensed providers in all 50 states. The TimelyCare platform allows students to access a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatry, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, self-care content and peer support.

The solution's new self-guided product features empower students to navigate their own care at their own pace, from the palm of their hand. TimelyCare breaks barriers of time and place to give students access to mental health care at times and in ways that make sense for them. Students can connect with a TimelyCare provider in less than five minutes, eliminating the multi -week wait time for campus clinic appointments, at no cost to them.

TimelyCare is the first company focused in the higher ed virtual health sector to achieve the prestigious URAC accreditation – the industry gold-standard – reflecting the highest quality of care and safety. Additionally, TimelyCare seamlessly integrates with leading learning management systems (LMS). When students are doing coursework and feel stressed, they can click on the TimelyCare button within their LMS to connect to a provider in a matter of minutes.

"Meeting digital natives wherever they are on their wellness journey has never been more critical. As college and university leaders look to upscale and expand their existing campus resources, they turn to TimelyCare more than anyone else to support an evidence-based and comprehensive approach to whole-student care that improves the health and well-being of students and campus communities," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. " Seventy-five percent of students using TimelyCare reported mental health improvements, including 100% of students who presented as a potential suicide risk. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible on-demand, TimelyCare providers save lives every day."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including telehealth, clinical administration, patient engagement, electronic health records (EHR), virtual care, medical devices, medical data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries. In 2022, MedTech Breakthrough named TimelyCare the "Best Overall Mobile Health Solution."

"Recent studies have highlighted a mental health crisis among our youth. Colleges and universities, in particular, are rife with students in need of easy to access mental health care. We need to move beyond incremental telehealth solutions and inspire schools to embrace a digital health transformation for their students in partnership with campus resources," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Although there are dozens of companies – from start-ups to big telehealth – focused on meeting the urgent and increasing demand of students at a pivotal time in their lives, TimelyCare delivers high-quality care and peace of mind by increasing convenience, staff capacity, and provider diversity, and eliminating barriers such as insurance, co-pays, and long wait times. Congratulations on a second MedTech Breakthrough award - this time for the 'Best Virtual Care Platform.'"

TimelyCare's diverse provider network allows students to choose a provider based on location, background, language, race/ethnicity, and training so they have access to the right provider for them.

The recently launched TimelyCare Peer Community is a judgment-free space where users can seek support in a vulnerable and authentic way while helping each other navigate similar challenges and common concerns. About half of students who have engaged in the peer community have not sought support from a provider, underscoring the need for informal support options without the pressure some people feel in connecting with a counselor.

TimelyCare also recently launched new product features that prioritize self-care and connected system of care including Self-Care Journeys, Symptom Checker and TimelyCampus.

As the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education, TimelyCare is trusted to care for nearly two million students at 250+ colleges and universities nationwide.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyCare's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyCare is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Contact: Mallory Olson, [email protected], 828-280-6480

SOURCE TimelyCare