TimelyCare Named One of Princeton Review's Top Five "Need to Know" Mental Health Organizations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, is included on The Princeton Review's prestigious list of the "Five Need-to-Know National Organizations for Mental Health Awareness." This recognition underscores TimelyCare's industry leadership and unwavering commitment to making quality mental health support accessible to college students and educators nationwide. Notably, TimelyCare stands alone in its category, as the only direct mental health provider on the list.

"This honor validates the incredible work of the TimelyCare team and our shared mission to transform the way college students, faculty and staff access mental health care," said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Care Officer at TimelyCare. "Being recognized by The Princeton Review is a testament to the innovative solutions we've created to empower students to thrive, both academically and personally, with the outcomes to prove it. We're proud to set the standard and raise the bar for mental health care in higher education."

TimelyCare stands alone in its category, as the only direct mental health provider on the list. Post this

TimelyCare's inclusion on this list marks a significant milestone for the company, which is dedicated to addressing the growing demand for mental health support on college campuses. Through its virtual care platform, TimelyCare offers a suite of services — including 24/7, on-demand medical care and emotional support, scheduled counseling sessions, psychiatry, health coaching, student success coaching, peer support and digital self-care options — all tailored to meet the unique needs of higher education communities.

"This recognition isn't just about what we've accomplished — it's a call to action for what's still ahead," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "Our top priority remains breaking down barriers to care to ensure every student has access to the personalized support they need, when they need it."

Since its founding, TimelyCare has revolutionized mental health services by leveraging technology to provide equitable access to care. By leveraging TimelyCare's diverse care provider network, advanced technology, and focus on quality outcomes, campuses are fostering healthier, more engaged communities.

Institutions trust TimelyCare as the only URAC-accredited virtual care provider focused on higher education, and they trust that TimelyCare is proven to support better outcomes, including:

Clinically significant change by students' third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit for those who entered care with severe depression or anxiety symptoms.

by students' third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit for those who entered care with severe depression or anxiety symptoms. Swift and significant impact for those students with clinical symptoms, dropping a severity ranking (e.g. moderate to mild) by their third scheduled counseling visit.

for those students with clinical symptoms, dropping a severity ranking (e.g. moderate to mild) by their third scheduled counseling visit. Improved and enhanced mental health access for college students across historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups, demonstrating that TimelyCare's virtual care model breaks down barriers to care and can eliminate some health disparities.

for college students across historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups, demonstrating that TimelyCare's virtual care model breaks down barriers to care and can eliminate some health disparities. Research demonstrates that, on average, partner schools' retention rates were 1.3 percentage points higher than expected if they did not have TimelyCare services.

that, on average, partner schools' than expected if they did not have TimelyCare services. Nearly 8 out of 10 students credit TimelyCare with positively impacting their ability to stay in class, improve grades, and succeed.

TimelyCare's mission is clear: to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Today, TimelyCare partners with higher education institutions across the country, reaching millions of students and educators and empowering them with the tools they need to succeed.

Interested in learning more about how TimelyCare is shaping the future of mental health care in higher education? Visit www.timelycare.com .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 400 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

SOURCE TimelyCare