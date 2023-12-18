TimelyCare Names Cortney Johnson Chief Financial Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced financial executive Cortney Johnson is joining the executive team at TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, as Chief Financial Officer. With a rich background in financial leadership, she will play a pivotal role in guiding TimelyCare's financial planning, strategy, accounting, and reporting to propel the company's exceptional growth.

Cortney Johnson, CFO, TimelyCare

As a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor and certified fraud examiner, Johnson brings more than two decades of financial expertise to TimelyCare. Her recent contributions to Texas-based technology companies in chief financial officer roles underscore her ability to drive financial success and innovation.

"The mission and values of TimelyCare inspire me, and I look forward to leveraging my financial expertise to drive strategic planning and ensure fiscal resilience and continued innovation," said Johnson.

"We are excited to welcome Cortney to our executive team at such a pivotal time in TimelyCare's history," said Luke Hejl, TimelyCare Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "She brings a wealth of experience and fresh perspective to move TimelyCare forward at this stage in our growth."

Johnson has served on the Small Business Advisory Board Committee (SBAC) of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which provides advice on FASB projects related to the operationality and the anticipated costs, complexities, and benefits of potential solutions.

In 2021, Johnson was named Best CFO by the Austin Business Journal. She has a master of science degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and a bachelor of arts degree in business from Southwestern University.

About TimelyCare
TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

