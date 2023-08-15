TimelyCare Ranks No. 175 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

For the second consecutive year, TimelyCare is the fastest-growing private company in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, stands among America's fastest-growing private companies – and first in Fort Worth – for a second year in a row.

The annual Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare demonstrated significant three-year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, finding itself as the No. 10 fastest-growing private company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, No. 19 in Texas and No. 21 in the health services sector.

"It is incredibly humbling to see TimelyCare named among so many other distinguished companies on the Inc. 5000 list," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients and partners. While TimelyCare has evolved and scaled, the founding vision to help students be well and thrive has not changed."

Like other companies ranked highly on this year's list, TimelyCare experienced explosive growth, resulting in national and regional recognition as a growth stage company to watch – and with good reason. Mental health is the number one reason students drop out of college, and two-thirds say they are more likely to graduate if they have access to mental health resources like TimelyCare.

As the only higher ed-specific company on the market when COVID hit, TimelyCare was ready to meet the unprecedented need for virtual care access anytime, anywhere. Now, more than 300 colleges and universities have expanded equitable access to care for millions of students through TimelyCare's unparalleled portfolio of services that helps students achieve their goals.

"Conversations have shifted from a pandemic-fueled spotlight on the need for virtual teletherapy support to one centered around ensuring student success during the widely recognized mental health crisis," said Becky Laman, chief strategy officer for TimelyCare. "TimelyCare is proud to serve as a strategic partner for colleges and universities and their systems investing in improving student outcomes by creating an environment where students feel socially connected, academically supported, personally fulfilled and career ready."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers students to be well and thrive.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

