TIME's Best Invention Winner iGarden Swim Jet P Series Officially Launches, Setting a New Standard in Home Pool Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, iGarden is proud to announce the official launch of its AI-powered iGarden Swim Jet P Series, marking a significant leap in smart pool technology. Engineered with proprietary AI-driven systems, the product redefines home aquatic experiences through intelligent flow control and energy optimization. This launch solidifies iGarden's position as the leader in the global AI garden revolution, bringing dynamic, sustainable innovation to outdoor living worldwide.

Inspired by jet-engine aerodynamics, the Ramjet-Profile nozzle and smart fluid dynamics create a powerful, fan-shaped current that delivers a wider wave area and natural resistance across the entire body. Powered by InverTurbo Tech, the Swim Jet P Series delivers class-leading water flow up to 1,100 GPM and peak speeds of 4m/s, while the next-generation PMSM motor (up to 1,200 W / 1.6 HP) ensures exceptional energy efficiency and ultra-smooth propulsion. Together with iGarden's Patented Flow Channel, it produces balanced, even waves that feel as close to open-water swimming as possible—right at home.

The Inverter Drive seamlessly adjusts current strength to match your rhythm, with 5 finely tuned wave modes for everything from calm recovery to playful family moments. Whether it's an early-morning fitness routine, low-impact rehabilitation, or weekend games with friends, iGarden Swim Jet P Series turns any pool into a multifunctional aquatic hub. Its wider coverage allows multiple users to swim, train, or play together comfortably, bringing energy and connection into every moment spent outdoors.

Built from marine-grade stainless steel, iGarden Swim Jet P Series combines enduring strength with minimalist beauty. Its robust stainless-steel brushless motor is engineered for long-term reliability, and iGarden backs the system with a 3-Year-Warranty, offering premium confidence and worry-free ownership for every household.

In August 2025, iGarden formalized a partnership with USA Artistic Swimming (USAAS). National-level athletes and coaches have incorporated iGarden Swim Jet P Series into their training, validating its professional performance and versatility. "We just upgraded our backyard experience with the Swim Jet. We love it," said Adam Andrasko, CEO of USA Artistic Swimming.

Getting started is simple. Installation is fast, flexible, and worry-free: iGarden Swim Jet P Series supports both deck and wall mounting and adapts easily to new builds or existing pools, while iGarden's turnkey deck-drilling solution streamlines setup so you can be swimming "before your first coffee cools." iGarden Swim Jet P Series is now officially available for purchase; pre-order by Dec 31, 2025 to receive free professional installation(a $600+ value; US only), plus up to $1,000 in introductory savings for early buyers at igarden website.

About iGarden

As the innovative sub–brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco–smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self–manage. Our curated portfolio—from AI–enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI–driven pumps, and AIoT systems—delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling—of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable

