Leading scientists and industry experts will come together to examine one of the defining challenges of the new space age

GUILDFORD, England, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshifter, the global leader in circadian technology and the company behind the world's most-downloaded jet lag app, is co-sponsoring a workshop at the University of Surrey entitled Preparing for the New Space Age: Sleep, Circadian Rhythms, and Health While Living and Working in Space. The workshop, held from Wednesday, July 22, to Thursday, July 23, will bring together leading circadian rhythms and sleep researchers, and government and space industry experts to explore how understanding circadian science will shape the future of space exploration.

As the commercial space sector grows and long-duration missions move closer to reality, maintaining circadian alignment for astronauts has emerged as a major scientific and operational challenge. Timeshifter has worked closely within the space sector for years, including with Axiom Space to help optimize the safety and performance of its astronauts and mission controllers.

Timeshifter Sponsors University of Surrey International Workshop Exploring Circadian Rhythms in Space Post this

The workshop will examine the latest research in circadian biology, alertness management, astronaut health, and human performance with the goal of identifying collaborative opportunities between academic institutions, government, and private companies. Dr. Steven Lockley, Visiting Professor at the University of Surrey and the Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Timeshifter, will participate as one of the world's foremost authorities on circadian rhythms in space. Dr. Lockley's work has shaped circadian rhythm management for astronauts, elite athletes and CEOs, and millions of travelers and shift workers.

"Space travel is expanding, both in the numbers of people who have access to space, and in the duration and complexity of space missions", said Dr. Lockley. "The unusual light-dark cycles experienced during space travel disrupt our 24-hour circadian clock, impacting astronauts' safety by increasing the risk of poor sleep and impaired performance. As missions get longer, circadian misalignment will also have a substantial impact on health by disrupting rhythms in metabolism, immune function, and reproductive health among many others. It is important that we establish evidence-based countermeasures and environmental conditions designed to reduce these risks as well as provide the required safety and health education and training. This workshop aims to establish the framework for these policies."

The workshop will feature more than 15 speakers from leading universities, government agencies and commercial space organizations including Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, Director of the Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory at NASA Ames; Professor Derk-Jan Dijk, Distinguished Professor, Director of the Surrey Sleep Research Centre, and one of the world's leading sleep experts; and Dr. Smith Johnston, Professor of Aerospace Medicine at the University of Central Florida, former Chief Medical Officer of Axiom Space, and retired NASA flight surgeon. The workshop highlights the growing recognition that circadian biology will play a foundational role in enabling safe space travel.

By supporting the workshop, Timeshifter continues its mission of translating the latest circadian science into solutions that can be trusted when performance and safety are critical.

About Timeshifter

Timeshifter is the global leader in circadian technology, translating circadian science into breakthrough products and solutions that improve human performance, safety, and health. In 2018, Timeshifter made jet lag history with its first product — now the most-downloaded jet lag app in the world. Building on this success, Timeshifter introduced a groundbreaking app to help shift workers improve their sleep, safety, health, and quality of life. Timeshifter's concierge services help astronauts, NBA players, Formula 1 drivers and Olympic athletes perform at their best. Timeshifter has received several awards, including the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, and has partnered with leading brands, including United Airlines, Lufthansa Group, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.timeshifter.com

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