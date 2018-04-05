Timex and MLB team up to bring legendary quality to every fan's uniform with The Timex Tribute® Collection

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, the most iconic name in watches, has teamed up with Major League Baseball to create watches honoring each of the 30 MLB Clubs. National pastime meets national brand, with The Timex Tribute® Collection giving fans two reasons to have pride in their timepiece.
"Major League Baseball and Timex are both iconic brands with storied histories," said Senior Vice President of Timex Sports Business Unit, Mike Harrington. "We created a collection of watches that honors that history while helping fans pay tribute to their favorite team."
Available now, the casual, dress and sporty watches for men, women and youth feature MLB team logos and matching dial and strap colors. Certain watches feature leather straps, rugged stainless steel, Indiglo® night-light and all are water-resistant with a 5 to 10-year battery life. Pricing ranges from $24.95 to $89.95. The collection is on sale now at Timex.com/MLB, fan shops, national sporting goods stores, MLBShop.com and Fanatics.com.
"This is more than just a licensing deal; it's a true connection between iconic American institutions," said Harrington.
About Timex
Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Founded in 1854, Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Guess, GC, Versace, Versus, Salvatore Ferragamo and Nautica. Launched in 1950, Timex sells millions of watches each year worldwide.
