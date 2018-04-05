Timex and MLB team up to bring legendary quality to every fan's uniform with The Timex Tribute® Collection

Available now, the casual, dress and sporty watches for men, women and youth feature MLB team logos and matching dial and strap colors. Certain watches feature leather straps, rugged stainless steel, Indiglo® night-light and all are water-resistant with a 5 to 10-year battery life. Pricing ranges from $24.95 to $89.95. The collection is on sale now at Timex.com/MLB, fan shops, national sporting goods stores, MLBShop.com and Fanatics.com.

"This is more than just a licensing deal; it's a true connection between iconic American institutions," said Harrington.

About Timex

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Founded in 1854, Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Guess, GC, Versace, Versus, Salvatore Ferragamo and Nautica. Launched in 1950, Timex sells millions of watches each year worldwide.

Join Timex on social media: @Timex | @TimexSports

Media Contact: Michael Papirmeister, 212.679.2233, michael@bratskeir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timex-and-mlb-team-up-to-bring-legendary-quality-to-every-fans-uniform-with-the-timex-tribute-collection-300624625.html

SOURCE Timex

Related Links

https://www.timex.com

