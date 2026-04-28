Timex Brings the Artistry of Watchmaking to the World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter x Timex: For Every Witch, Wizard, and Watch Lover

SHELTON, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, the world of Harry Potter has inspired courage, curiosity, and a belief that extraordinary things can be found in the everyday. In that same spirit of adventure and craft, Timex in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products brings its heritage of watchmaking into a new realm of storytelling.

Harry Potter

Crafted for those who believe in both time and wonder, the Harry Potter x Timex Collection brings the magic of the wizarding world to your wrist. Each watch reimagines a timeless classic with iconic symbols, subtle surprises, and a sense of discovery in every detail.

"At Timex, we love creating products that connect people to the stories they love," said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer of Timex Group. "Harry Potter has a remarkable ability to bring generations together through shared memories and house pride. With this collection, we translated that spirit and turned it into something you can wear every day. It serves as a reminder that time is the one magic we all share, and that what you choose to do with it is entirely your own."

A Collection Born of Craft and Wizardry

Harry Potter x Timex Waterbury Skeleton Automatic — The Magic Is In The Details

The Waterbury Heritage Automatic infuses a Timex classic with the enchantment of the wizarding world. Its skeletonized 21-jewel automatic movement is revealed through the dial, where a second-hand sub-dial rests just above 5 o'clock and brown faceted crystals mark the hours, protected by a K1 scratch-resistant mineral crystal and framed by a brown ceramic bezel inlay etched with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From the intricate gears to the Hogwarts crest at 12 o'clock, every glance uncovers a detail worthy of discovery. An exhibition case back reveals the inner workings alongside the Hogwarts crest in full color and the engraved names of all four houses. Finished with a crocodile-grain brown leather strap with quick-release spring bars and a deployant clasp, this spellbinding timepiece is as enduring as the legacy it honors.

Harry Potter x Timex Hailey Hogwarts — One Watch to Unite the Four

The minimalist Hailey watch transports the wonder of Hogwarts to the everyday with four crystal markers in the house colors of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Each crystal sparkles against a cream dial with vertical brushing, perfectly framed by a gold-tone rectangle case. Finishing the look, you'll find the "H" of Hogwarts embossed on the brown leather strap.

Harry Potter x Timex Weekender — Bringing Spellbinding Time To Your Wrist

The Timex Weekender celebrates the wizarding world with a custom design intended to represent Butterbeer, Sorting Hat, or Platform 9 ¾ second hand that playfully rotates against the dial. It's an easy-going timepiece every witch, wizard, and Muggle can treasure, no matter their House.

Harry Potter x Timex Weekender House Watches — Time Will Tell Where You Belong

Available in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff, these enchanting updates to the Timex Weekender embody the spirit of the Sorting Ceremony with a playful Sorting Hat second hand circling the dial. With a press of the crown, the INDIGLO® backlight reveals your house colors—illuminating the cream dial adorned with each house crest. A polished silver-tone case frames the design, while a supple brown leather strap embossed with the Sorting Hat offers all-day comfort and a final nod to Hogwarts tradition.

Whether you're a Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, this collection is a reminder that true magic isn't about spells or wands, but what can be made of every moment.

For more information on the Harry Potter x Timex collection, please visit Timex.com.

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About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world-class brands, including Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, rag & bone and Versace.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About The Harry Potter Franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

For all PR and media enquiries, please contact:

Patricia Rappaport | [email protected]

Rachel Walder | [email protected]

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products | [email protected]

SOURCE Timex