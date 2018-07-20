TIMEX Gets into the College Game

"Bringing together school spirit with generations of watchmaking experience, we've given students, alumni and fans even more reason to have pride in their timepiece," said Senior Vice President of the Timex Sports Business Unit, Mike Harrington. "We know how it feels to put your jersey on for game day, and we are giving fans more ways to show their spirit with high quality timepieces."

Available now, the casual, dress and sport watches for men, women and youth feature collegiate logos with matching dial and strap colors. The collection comes in a full breadth of styles with options that feature leather straps, rugged stainless steel, INDIGLO® night-lights, plus all are water-resistant with a 5 to 10-year battery life Pricing ranges from $24.95 to $89.95.

The collection is on sale now at Timex.com, fans shop, national sporting goods stores and fanatics.com.

TimexGroup designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Founded in 1854, Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including TIMEX, Guess, GC, Versace, Versus, Salvatore Ferragamo and Nautica. Launched in 1950, Timex sells millions of watches each year worldwide.

