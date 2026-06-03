TIMEX GROUP EXPANDS JEWELRY PLATFORM THROUGH STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS IN JANE WIN AND PICTURES ON GOLD

Investments build on Timex Group's JAXXON partnership and Daniel Wellington jewelry expansion, strengthening its position across adjacent lifestyle categories

SHELTON, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex Group today announced strategic investments in jewelry brands Jane Win and Pictures on Gold, expanding its presence in the fast-growing jewelry category and building on its existing partnership with JAXXON and jewelry growth at Daniel Wellington.

Timex Group, together with Digital Fuel Capital, is investing in Jane Win and Pictures on Gold. The transactions reflect Timex Group's strategy to expand into adjacent consumer categories where its capabilities in design, sourcing, product development, manufacturing, distribution and brand-building can accelerate growth.

"Jewelry is a natural adjacency to watches, with strong overlap in design, sourcing and consumer positioning," said Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Timex Group. "Jane Win brings a distinctive consumer brand with strong emotional resonance, while Pictures on Gold adds differentiated personalization and manufacturing capabilities. Together, these investments broaden the strategic reach of our portfolio."

Founded by Jane Winchester Paradis, Jane Win is known for collectible jewelry with meaning, centered around coins and pendants for personal expression, milestone moments and emotional connections. Timex Group's investment is expected to support the brand's continued growth with its resources in product development, sourcing and distribution.

"We are proud of what we have built at Jane Win," said Jane Winchester Paradis, Founder. "As we considered potential investors, Timex Group stood out for global capabilities that will enhance our product assortment and distribution, along with its strong understanding of brands. We are excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to reach more customers with an elevated Jane Win experience."

Pictures on Gold has built a differentiated jewelry platform combining proprietary personalization technology, domestic production capabilities and rapid fulfillment. Timex Group's investment is expected to support continued growth while creating opportunities to extend these capabilities across additional brands and product categories.

"At Pictures on Gold, we have built a strong business around proprietary technology and local production, and we have applied that platform across our brands," said Daniel Schifter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pictures on Gold. "We believe Timex Group can help sharpen our brand and product strategy to capture more of the value of our platform, while opening additional opportunities for growth across its portfolio."

The investments further position Timex Group at the intersection of watches, jewelry and lifestyle accessories, where the company can leverage its global sourcing, distribution and brand-building expertise to accelerate growth across its portfolio.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Jane Win.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets watches and jewelry that reflect a legacy of craftsmanship and a commitment to storytelling and innovation. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide, Timex Group is among the world's leading watchmakers. Its portfolio includes global iconic brands such as Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, rag & bone and Versace.

About Jane Win

Jane Win designs chic, modern coin jewelry with meaning, blending style and purpose. Every piece in the core coin collection is infused with intention, and either a feeling, a direction or emotion. It is the perfect way to help the wearer celebrate her milestone moments. Designed to be gifted, layered, and loved, each coin is double-sided, featuring a word on one side and custom design on the other. The signature coin collection is complemented by a broad catalog of both semi-fine and fine jewelry categories. Jane Win is sold online and in premium women's fashion and jewelry boutiques nationwide.

About Pictures on Gold

Pictures on Gold is a personalized jewelry platform with proprietary customization technology, domestic manufacturing capabilities and rapid fulfillment. In addition to Pictures on Gold, the platform includes Alivia + Danny, Sacred Medals, Class Ring Shop and Heartsmith, spanning photo jewelry, personalized fashion jewelry, religious jewelry and class rings.

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SOURCE Timex