Timex® Introduces Its New Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex®, a world leader in watchmaking, introduces its men's and women's Fall/Winter seasonal collections, which were conceived at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy. The Fall/Winter 2020 collection includes several new, statement-making designs that embody the spirit of the brand's We Don't Stop™ campaign, which nods to the brand's 166-year legacy of grit and perseverance while also speaking to its strides toward a brighter, stronger and more inclusive future.

"This season is about rebirth, a time to reflect on the past and look ahead to more possibilities. The Fall/Winter 2020 collection pays homage to our rich history of craftsmanship and authenticity, as well as a resurgence of archival styles with modern interpretations," said Giorgio Galli, Design Director of Timex Group.

The FW20 men's collection will expand its continued sold-out Q Timex franchise based on consumer demand, now offering a wider range in both the Quartz and Automatic collections. It also introduces the nostalgia-charged Q Timex Reissue Digital LCA watch from the late 80's, a style that recreates the original right down to its unique digital/analog hybrid display and pre-INDIGLO® backlight technology.

Staying true to its roots, Timex will expand its Automatic offerings with new styles in the Waterbury Traditional Automatic line, reimagined with a textured dial and open sub-dial proudly displaying the tried-and-true 21-jewel automatic movement, while the M79 Automatic will return with a blacked-out look. The now-iconic Marlin® Automatic Day-Date is also coming back with a new mid-century color palette. And finally, the Navi XL Automatic will receive its own updates, bringing new design inspiration from the brand's earliest dive-style watches and introducing a stainless-steel bracelet.

The FW20 Women's Celestial Opulence collection takes inspiration from the beauty of the night sky. The Celestial Opulence Automatic line's 21-jewel automatic movement is powered by your motion, featuring an exhibition case back and open-heart crescent moon detail on the dial, while the celestial elements and unique glittering dial shimmer in any light. The Celestial Opulence Northern Lights watch is inspired by the brilliant aurora borealis and fluttering colors of the northern sky with its unique iridescent dial, replete with radiant shades of greens, blues and purples. Also of note is the new Waterbury Legacy featuring Swarovski® crystals around the bezel for just the right amount of eye-grabbing glamour. In a more sporty and retro-inspired direction, Timex is also launching a sleek new take on its wildly-popular Q Timex 1979 Reissue watch, which will feature chic, feminine colors and all the spirited, retro panache of the icon that inspired it.

Rounding out the women's portfolio for those seeking timeless elegance and dressy appeal, the new Timex Standard Demi will launch with proportions that reference the best of midcentury watch design, including a fluted crown and stirrup lugs — a simplistic timepiece, designed for everyday wear.

Timex is also building upon its continuous partnership with the Peanuts gang this year with its 'Paper to Platinum' collection. Timex will be celebrating the 70-year anniversary of our favorite Peanuts characters by bringing them together on special edition watches. Look forward to updates on the versatile Timex Standard, our sporty Q Timex 1979 Reissue, and our iconic Marlin® Automatic to honor both the brand's watchmaking history and this special anniversary, with every Peanuts watch in this special collection featuring a commemorative case back. Later this year, Timex will introduce the modern M79 Automatic featuring Snoopy as the Masked Marvel. Snoopy and Woodstock will also make an appearance on two special-edition Marlin® Automatic watches. And what better way to celebrate the holidays than with the Peanuts gang? From baseball season to Halloween and from Thanksgiving to Christmas, you can collect more of your favorite Peanuts moments with a well-crafted watch from Timex.

The men's and women's FW20 seasonal collections are now available on Timex.com and from select retailers worldwide. These new collections continue to demonstrate why We Don't Stop™ so poignantly describes Timex today. The focus on embracing a rich, authentic history while offering the latest trends is intended to inspire consumers who value those attributes in a brand.

