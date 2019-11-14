Timex Milan-Based Design Director Produces the Most "Timex" Timex Ever Made

Though Giorgio has worked with many illustrious brands in the watch industry, Timex is his career's greatest passion. "To me, Timex is different from any other brand, because it stands for independence, timeless beauty, quality and incredible value," says Giorgio. "Being able to sculpt the legacy of this iconic brand has been a joy, and I'm honored to put my name on the first of many timepieces in this new collection."

The S1 Automatic is rich with subtle, innovative details and technical mastery, while embracing the simplicity that makes Timex watches unique. With a 24-jewel automatic movement, custom watch case and crown, gently domed dial and exclusive high-durability synthetic rubber strap, the details of this watch elevate it to something sophisticated and elegant. It's a design that will capture your attention again and again — even when you already know perfectly well what time it is.

One influence on the genesis of this new watch was the recent surge in the popularity of traditional watchmaking, and in turn a strong resurgence of automatic watch production. While Timex has released automatic watches to elevate its most-loved collections — the Marlin®, the Waterbury, Celestial Opulence and now Navi XL — the S1 Automatic marks a higher aim and more advanced focus than ever before.

"The S1 bends the rules of classical watch design into an avant-garde interpretation," says Galli. "I made it as a tribute to the history of Timex, as well as a look ahead to the chapters yet to be written."

The first in what will be a series entirely conceived by Galli himself, the S1 Automatic tells a shared story of his passion and influence over design paired with a 165-year heritage in the watchmaking space.

The S1 Automatic is available globally for purchase today for $450 on Timex.com. Additional accessory straps will be available in early 2020.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus and Ted Baker.

http://timexgroup.com

