Timing is everything: Casio joins GoPro Mountain Games in Vail as exclusive timepiece and timing partner

"Casio's dedication to outdoor adventure is made apparent with their ProTrek watch's 'Smart' capabilities, including HD mapping, GPS and location memory," said Greg Bloom, Director of Sales and Sponsorship for the Vail Valley Foundation. "Our GoPro Mountain Games' die-hards expect to be wooed by the gear brands we partner with. I have no doubt we've hit a homerun with Casio and look forward to collaborating to bring super fun experiences to our attendees."

"Casio is proud to sponsor the GoPro Mountain Games and join in the celebration of mountain sports," said Mike Princiotto, Marketing Manager of Casio's Timepiece Division. "Our PRO TREK WSD-F20 was built specifically for outdoor enthusiasts and we can't wait for attendees to experience the timepiece for themselves."

Hosted by the non-profit Vail Valley Foundation, the GoPro Mountain Games is the best all-around mountain experience available anywhere in the world. Each June in Vail, Colorado, pros and amateurs compete in more than 13 mountain sports disciplines and more than 25 events including whitewater, IFSC World Cup Climbing, slackline, biking, running, yoga and more. The event draws more than 70,000 spectators and is free to attend. Learn more at www.mountaingames.com.

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About the Vail Valley Foundation

The Vail Valley Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission to enhance the quality of life in the Vail Valley through arts, athletics, and education. The organization is known for its work in education with YouthPower365, which provides programming to more than 4,200 local children with early childhood, K-12, and scholarship programs. The Vail Valley Foundation also provides the Vail Valley with several of its most treasured annual events, such as the GoPro Mountain Games, the TIAA Bank America's Winter Opening, the Birds of Prey FIS World Cup races, the Colorado Classic cycling race, the Vail Dance Festival and the Whistle Pig Vail concert series. The Vail Valley Foundation was the organizing body for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail and Beaver Creek in 1989, 1999, and 2015. It also manages and operates the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek Village and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, providing more than 100 concert, Broadway, dance, and family events per year.

Vail Valley Foundation activities and events are made possible by cornerstone sponsors GMC, TIAA Bank, and Vail Resorts. Visit www.vvf.org to learn more.

