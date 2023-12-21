Timken Adds Engineered Sealing Solutions to Portfolio with Lagersmit Acquisition

News provided by

The Timken Company

21 Dec, 2023, 06:50 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has acquired Lagersmit, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of highly engineered sealing solutions for demanding marine, dredging, water, tidal energy and other industrial applications.  

"Lagersmit adds engineered sealing products to our portfolio and strengthens our presence in the attractive marine market," said Christopher Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and president of Industrial Motion. "The business serves leading propulsion manufacturers, ship owners, pump makers and other industrial customers around the globe that require advanced sealing systems. Lagersmit is a high-quality brand with premium products that are highly complementary to our existing portfolio."

Lagersmit was founded in 1856 and employs approximately 90 people. The business is expected to generate around $40 million in revenue in calendar year 2023. Results for the business will be included in the Industrial Motion segment.

Timken funded the transaction with cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large EmployersBest Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding the expected future financial performance of the newly acquired business are forward-looking. The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the inability to successfully integrate the newly acquired business into the company's operations or achieve the expected synergies associated with the acquisition; negative impacts to the newly acquired business as a result of global conflicts and hostilities; and adverse changes in the markets served by the newly acquired business. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:  
Scott Schroeder 
+1 234.262.6420 
[email protected] 

Investor Relations: 
Neil Frohnapple 
+1 234.262.2310   
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Timken Company

Also from this source

Timken Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Year in a Row

Timken Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Year in a Row

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been recognized by...
Timken to Participate in the Melius Research Conference

Timken to Participate in the Melius Research Conference

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will attend the Melius...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.