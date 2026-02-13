Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 24, 2026.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 415 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

