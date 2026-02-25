Timken to Participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in New York City. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Michael A. Discenza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations. Materials shared with investors during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

