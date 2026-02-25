Timken to Participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference

News provided by

The Timken Company

Feb 25, 2026, 06:51 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in New York City. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Michael A. Discenza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations. Materials shared with investors during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.   

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion,...
Timken Awards Scholarships Valued at up to $540,000 to 20 Students Around the World

Timken Awards Scholarships Valued at up to $540,000 to 20 Students Around the World

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) is helping fund the futures of 20 students in pursuit of a wide range of careers. In an awards...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Machinery

Machinery

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics