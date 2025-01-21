Timken Adds Kim Ryan, Hillenbrand President and CEO, to Board of Directors

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today announced the appointment of Kimberly K. (Kim) Ryan to its Board of Directors. Her election increases The Timken Company Board to 13 members.

Ryan has served as director, president and CEO of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI; www.hillenbrand.com), a global industrial company that provides solutions for durable plastics, food and recycling and a variety of other applications, since 2021. From 2015 to 2021, she was president of the company's largest business, Coperion, a worldwide leader in compounding systems. Ryan started her career with Batesville, a former subsidiary of Hillenbrand, in 1989. She held roles of increasing responsibility within Batesville and Hill-Rom, a medical technology provider, in finance, strategy, operations, logistics, information technology and commercial division leadership prior to her current role.

"Kim's extensive experience across industrial sectors and as an executive leader will be an excellent addition to our Board," said John M. Timken, Jr., Chairman of the Board. "We welcome her deep expertise in global manufacturing and business operations and look forward to her valuable perspective as we work to accelerate profitable growth."

Ryan will serve as a member of the Board's Compensation and Audit committees. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from Iowa State University and serves on the National Association of Manufacturers Board of Directors and as a member of the Dean's Advisory Council at Iowa State University's Ivy School of Business.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

