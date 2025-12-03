Timken Earns Sixth Straight America's Most Responsible Companies Recognition

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has been named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the sixth consecutive year.

"Over 125 years, Timken has built its reputation on the simple principle of doing the right thing, every time," said Lucian Boldea, president and CEO. "We lead with integrity and transparency, invest in safer workplaces and sustainable practices, support our communities and design products that improve efficiency for our customers. We're honored to be recognized on this prestigious list."

Produced by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc., America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 ranking evaluates the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies through a holistic environmental, social and governance (ESG) lens. The methodology combines research across 30+ performance indicators with a national survey of 18,000 U.S. residents assessing companies' overall CSR reputation and performance.

Timken is listed among 600 honorees across 14 industries and is recognized in the capital goods category. Earlier this year, Timken was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 14th time.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

