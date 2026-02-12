Timken Awards Scholarships Valued at up to $540,000 to 20 Students Around the World

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) is helping fund the futures of 20 students in pursuit of a wide range of careers. In an awards ceremony today, the company presented college scholarships to the children of Timken employees across North America, Asia and Europe. Since the Timken Global Scholars Program's inception in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded scholarships valued at up to $27 million to 875 students.

"When we invest in education, we invest in people and the future they will create," said Timken Chairman John M. Timken, Jr. "Through the Global Scholars program, we are helping open doors to opportunity and empowering the next generation across the world to make a meaningful impact where they live and learn."

Cader Payne Beitler, son of field technician Tim Beitler and Amy Beitler, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at up to $25,000 annually and renewable for up to three years. Cader is a senior at Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Ala., and plans to study bioinformatics at the University of Alabama.

Frederick Song, son of senior development specialist Xiaozhong Song and Minwei Li, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at up to $20,000 annually and renewable for up to three years. Frederick is a senior at Solon High School in Solon, Ohio, and plans to pursue a biochemistry degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Joining Cader and Frederick as scholarship winners, six students received awards valued at up to $10,000 annually, renewable for up to three years. They include:

Madeleine Hill , daughter of human resources and area manager Edie Hill and Jeffrey Hill from Sehome High School in Bellingham, Wash. She plans to attend Texas Tech University to study nursing and plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

, daughter of human resources and area manager Edie Hill and Jeffrey Hill from Sehome High School in Bellingham, Wash. She plans to attend Texas Tech University to study nursing and plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner. Sathwik Kendole , son of system principal Nagaraju Kendole and Anitha Kendole from Narayana Co Kaveri Bhavan School in Bangalore, India. He plans to study aerospace engineering at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka.

, son of system principal Nagaraju Kendole and Anitha Kendole from Narayana Co Kaveri Bhavan School in Bangalore, India. He plans to study aerospace engineering at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka. Madhu Avanish M.R. , son of production manager Mohan E. and Radhika from D.A.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, India. He intends to study medicine or surgery at a university in India or Singapore, specializing in cardiology or oncology.

, son of production manager Mohan E. and Radhika from D.A.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, India. He intends to study medicine or surgery at a university in India or Singapore, specializing in cardiology or oncology. Julia Struska , daughter of main support associate technician Sylwester Struski and Edyta Struska from Czeladź, Poland. She plans to study medicine at the Medical University of Wrocław, specializing in surgery or biotechnology.

, daughter of main support associate technician Sylwester Struski and Edyta Struska from Czeladź, Poland. She plans to study medicine at the Medical University of Wrocław, specializing in surgery or biotechnology. Lana Mary Tom , daughter of senior system consultant Tom Chandy and Jyothi Jose from Christ Junior College in Bangalore, India. She intends to pursue a bachelor's degree in international accounting and finance at Christ University in Bangalore.

, daughter of senior system consultant Tom Chandy and Jyothi Jose from Christ Junior College in Bangalore, India. She intends to pursue a bachelor's degree in international accounting and finance at Christ University in Bangalore. Sharini Verma, daughter of senior manager of accounts payable Dharani Verma R. and Sushma BS from National Public School in Bangalore, India. She studies physics, chemistry, math and computer science and plans to pursue a commercial pilot's license.

The following 12 students earned one-time scholarships valued at up to $10,000 each:

Julia Arnold , daughter of controller for the southeast region Daniel Arnold and Susan Arnold from Macedonia, Ohio. Julia is pursuing a bachelor's degree in political science at The Ohio State University.

, daughter of controller for the southeast region Daniel Arnold and Susan Arnold from Macedonia, Ohio. Julia is pursuing a bachelor's degree in political science at The Ohio State University. Beatrice Biagioli , daughter of purchasing manager and controller Giacomo Biagioli and Antonella Minelli. She is a fifth-year student of medicine and surgery at Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna.

, daughter of purchasing manager and controller Giacomo Biagioli and Antonella Minelli. She is a fifth-year student of medicine and surgery at Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna. Tomasz Gaweł , son of production setter Arkadiusz Gaweł and Izabela Świetlik in Sosnowiec, Poland. He is currently enrolled in a five-year technical secondary program with a specialization in programming.

, son of production setter Arkadiusz Gaweł and Izabela Świetlik in Sosnowiec, Poland. He is currently enrolled in a five-year technical secondary program with a specialization in programming. Supriya Kumari , daughter of operator technician Ravitesh Kumar and Pammi Sinha from Disha Delphi Public School in Jamshedpur, India. She intends to pursue a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, with a focus on material science and electric vehicle innovation, at India Institute of Technology Madras.

, daughter of operator technician Ravitesh Kumar and Pammi Sinha from Disha Delphi Public School in Jamshedpur, India. She intends to pursue a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, with a focus on material science and electric vehicle innovation, at India Institute of Technology Madras. Hannah Legault , daughter of setup technician Stephan Gulbine and Renee Legault from Brown University in Providence, R.I. She is currently pursuing a biology degree with a specialization in biotechnology.

, daughter of setup technician Stephan Gulbine and Renee Legault from Brown University in Providence, R.I. She is currently pursuing a biology degree with a specialization in biotechnology. Samuel McLain , son of sales manager Bob McLain and Karen McLain in Centerville, Ohio. He attends Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., pursuing a double major in political science and philosophy.

, son of sales manager Bob McLain and Karen McLain in Centerville, Ohio. He attends Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., pursuing a double major in political science and philosophy. Pooja Raja , daughter of section manager Raja Jalandradoss and Sudhalakshmi Raja from People's Education Society University in Bangalore, India, where she is pursuing a master's degree in robotics and artificial intelligence.

, daughter of section manager Raja Jalandradoss and Sudhalakshmi Raja from People's Education Society University in Bangalore, India, where she is pursuing a master's degree in robotics and artificial intelligence. Lucas Ritzert , son of regional sales manager Jim Ritzert and Kathryn Ritzert from Irving, Texas. He currently studies finance at Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in consulting or investment banking.

, son of regional sales manager Jim Ritzert and Kathryn Ritzert from Irving, Texas. He currently studies finance at Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in consulting or investment banking. Noé Ruzicka , son of manager of on-highway application engineering Thierry Ruzicka and Frédérique Ruzicka from Strasbourg, France. Noé is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in economics at Lycée René Cassin.

, son of manager of on-highway application engineering Thierry Ruzicka and Frédérique Ruzicka from Strasbourg, France. Noé is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in economics at Lycée René Cassin. Bohdan Telnyy , son of machinist apprentice Alex Telnyi and Olga Telna from Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon, Canada. He is currently pursuing a degree in computer systems technology.

, son of machinist apprentice Alex Telnyi and Olga Telna from Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon, Canada. He is currently pursuing a degree in computer systems technology. Ivana Vajdová , daughter of electrician Štefan Vajda and Silvia Vajdová from Prešov, Slovakia. She is a first-year student majoring in economics at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic.

, daughter of electrician Štefan Vajda and Silvia Vajdová from Prešov, Slovakia. She is a first-year student majoring in economics at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic. Max Zimmermann, son of manager of processes and product William Zimmermann and Marie Grousson from Colmar, France. He currently studies international law at Sciences Po Paris and plans to further his education at Columbia Law School and the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

