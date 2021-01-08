Timken Board of Directors Elects Sarah Lauber, Douglas Dynamics CFO

Lauber has served as chief financial officer and secretary of Douglas Dynamics, a premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, since 2017. Before joining the Milwaukee-based company, she served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of diversified industrial company Jason Industries from 2015 to 2017. Over the last 25 years, she has held a diverse range of financial leadership and strategic roles since starting her career as an accountant at KPMG.

"Sarah's expertise leading the finance function of multiple publicly traded manufacturing companies, her financial planning acumen and her experience with acquisition integration make her a strong addition to our Board," Timken Chairman John Timken said. "We strive for diverse points of view and welcome Sarah's perspectives to the Board."

Lauber, a licensed Certified Public Accountant, will serve as a member of the board's Audit and Compensation committees. She holds a bachelor's degree from California State University-San Bernardino and an executive MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

