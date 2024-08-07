Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents Per Share

News provided by

The Timken Company

Aug 07, 2024, 10:30 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 20, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 409 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, according to Fast Company, and has been recognized among America's Most Responsible CompaniesAmerica's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by NewsweekBest Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Timken Company

Also from this source

Timken to Expand Motion-Control Platform, Capabilities with Acquisition of CGI Inc.

Timken to Expand Motion-Control Platform, Capabilities with Acquisition of CGI Inc.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has agreed to acquire CGI...
Timken Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Timken Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today reported...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics