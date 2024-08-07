Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents Per Share

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 20, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 409 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the World's Most Innovative Companies , according to Fast Company, and has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies , America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

